Presidential Election

Postgate: God wants Trump to rule American as emperor

Litchfield Park Independent
Litchfield Park Independent
 4 days ago

Elections have consequences.

What has been done to our country is proof of that.

By rigging an election, our country has been brought to the edge of a third world war; gas prices are out of sight; illegal aliens have overrun many of our cites bringing in tons of drugs and poisoning countless children; we stand by watching thousands of people being murdered; their homes and lives destroyed by Satan in the form of a man named Putin. He is no different than Hitler or Stalin.

But we aren’t to say anything because we might make him mad.

The Book of Revelations in the Bible talks about all of this and about Hell being turned loose on earth. Read Chapter 15 if you dare.

God sent Trump to save our world, but Satan has gotten control of politicians. Repent now before the rapture.

The Bible said it will be Hell on Earth. To restore sanity to the Earth, get Biden and his co-conspirators out of Washington and put Trump back in power and give him the authority to do whatever needs to be done before it is too late for everyone.

Litchfield Park Independent

Litchfield Park Independent

Litchfield Park, AZ
