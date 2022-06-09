ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Garage Sales in Southwest Louisiana June 10th, 11th, and 12th

Calcasieu Parish News
Calcasieu Parish News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Garage Sales in Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake and Other Areas of Southwest Louisiana. Garage sales in Southwest Louisiana. Garage Sales in Southwest Louisiana June 10th, 11th, and 12th. Three family garage sale on Horseshoe Ln in Sulphur. Garage Sale Date(s): Saturday June...

calcasieu.info

Comments / 0

Related
newheadlines.art

The Fishing Store Lafayette La

The Fishing Store Lafayette La. Visit the academy sporting goods store in lafayette, louisiana. Trust the name you know and let us guide you to the traditions of tomorrow at the field & stream store in lafayette, la. Fishing store 1202 louisiana ave , lafayette, la 70501 country station and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
K945

Watch: This Might Be The Bravest, Most Daring Chicken In Louisiana

This chicken really should have crossed the road! If there's one thing we do well in Louisiana, it's chicken. Have you ever noticed how many fried chicken chains have originated here? Right off of the top of my head, I can think of Popeyes, Raising Cane's, Southern Classic, and Krispy Krunchy Chicken, but I'm sure there's more.
SLIDELL, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur Seniors receive free gas for “Gas Up Day”

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Entergy Storm Hardening. Updated: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:56 PM...
SULPHUR, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sulphur, LA
Lifestyle
City
Westlake, LA
City
Lake Charles, LA
City
Sulphur, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Lake Charles, LA
Lifestyle
City
Moss Bluff, LA
KPLC TV

Fire sparks closure of Nelson Road Market Basket

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Market Basket on Nelson road is closed today, June 13 after a fire broke out inside the building. The Lake Charles Fire Department received the call at 10:47 p.m. on Sunday, June 12. The fire was contained to the inside of the building, LCFD said.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
99.9 KTDY

Louisiana’s Heat Wave, When Will it End?

Louisiana residents are baking in another day of excessive heat and that has prompted many of you to ask, "when will it end"? Of course, those who have lived in The Boot for more than a summer or two know it gets hot and stays hot here for most of the summer. But the afternoon high temperatures we've been seeing here lately are excessive, especially for this early in the season.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Men Cited For Oyster Violations for Allegedly Taking Oysters from an Unapproved Polluted Area

Three Louisiana Men Cited For Oyster Violations for Allegedly Taking Oysters from an Unapproved Polluted Area. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on June 13, 2022, that on June 10, 2022, enforcement agents cited three men for alleged oyster fishing violations in Lafourche Parish. Marco Dominguez-Aguilar, 21, Daniel...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Louisiana#Garage Sale#Clothing Shop#La Furniture#La Lemonade#La Clothes
KPLC TV

Iowa Fire Department to host a guns and purse bingo fundraiser

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - The Iowa Fire Department is now selling tickets for their upcoming fundraiser, a gun and purse bingo coming up on July 9th. The event is set to take place at the KC Hall located at 503 Highway 90 in Iowa. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and games start at 5:30 p.m.
IOWA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
KPEL 96.5

Head to the ‘Beach’ at This Louisiana RV Resort

Camping at RV resorts has become a very popular getaway for many families here in south Louisiana. And it seems that more and more these resorts are stepping up their proverbial game with a slew of great amenities. If you head to places like Cajun Palms in Henderson, Louisiana, you...
HENDERSON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

I-10 Eastbound Lane Closure in Lake Charles Near Enterprise Blvd Exit June 13

I-10 Eastbound Lane Closure in Lake Charles Near Enterprise Blvd Exit June 13. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On June 12, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that I-10 eastbound over US 90 at MP 31.6 near the Enterprise Blvd. Exit in Lake Charles will have right lane closure on Monday, June 13, 2022 from 8:30 am until 3:00 pm.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Convicted Murderer Arrested for Video Voyeurism Targeting a Minor

Louisiana Convicted Murderer Arrested for Video Voyeurism Targeting a Minor. Louisiana – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on June 12, 2022, that Caddo detectives arrested a Shreveport, Louisiana, man on Friday, June 10, 2022, for video voyeurism targeting a minor under the age of 13, according to Sheriff Steve Prator. On May 31, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services Detective Ray Saunders received a complaint about a juvenile being recorded while in the shower. Further investigation and video evidence recovered by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crimes Detective Tommy Lites determined that the illegal recordings were made by 36-year-old Andrew Campbell, who had previously served 15 years in prison for murder.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

Comments / 0

Community Policy