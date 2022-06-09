Garage Sales in Southwest Louisiana June 10th, 11th, and 12th

Louisiana Convicted Murderer Arrested for Video Voyeurism Targeting a Minor. Louisiana – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on June 12, 2022, that Caddo detectives arrested a Shreveport, Louisiana, man on Friday, June 10, 2022, for video voyeurism targeting a minor under the age of 13, according to Sheriff Steve Prator. On May 31, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services Detective Ray Saunders received a complaint about a juvenile being recorded while in the shower. Further investigation and video evidence recovered by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crimes Detective Tommy Lites determined that the illegal recordings were made by 36-year-old Andrew Campbell, who had previously served 15 years in prison for murder.
