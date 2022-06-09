ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manawa, WI

Cartoonist presents ‘Anime Your Way’

By More from author
waupacanow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManawa library to host free drawing program for teens. Sturm Memorial Library’s teen program series will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, with a visit from cartoonist Carlos Nieto III. He will be at the library to present “Anime...

waupacanow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 3000

Where to listen to live music on patios in the Madison area

Nothing quite says summer like sitting outside with a cold beverage with friends or family on a patio. What creates an even better summer scene is the addition of live music. At various restaurants, bars and venues, live music is a staple of the summer events calendar. Here are a few places where you can listen to music while enjoying the warm weather during these precious summer months.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Ocean Navigator: Cruise ship to Call Port to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The passenger cruise ship Ocean Navigator, is scheduled to be docked at the Port of Green Bay on Monday, June 13, and Thursday, June 30. The stop in Green Bay will be one of the overnight ports scheduled on the ship’s 16-day voyage.
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Thousands brave rain to take in Appleton Flag Day parade

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) -A little rain wasn’t going to stop Appleton from hosting its 71st Flag Day parade Saturday afternoon. One of the participants this year was the Second Marine Aircraft Wing Band. They traveled by bus from Cherry Point, N.C. to Appleton which was a two-day, 1140-mile trip. “We’re completely enamored by the amount of […]
APPLETON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Manawa, WI
City
King, WI
wearegreenbay.com

How a bakery went from home-based to opening a one-of-a-kind business in Menasha

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – How did a home-based bakery turn into a Menasha business that offers bakery AND board games?. The Sweet Lair had its grand opening on Thursday in Menasha, multiple people showed up to watch the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Owner Bri Lutz tells Local 5 that she originally started out making custom cakes and deserts as part of her home-based bakery.
MENASHA, WI
wtaq.com

Worker Shortage Leads to Temporary Closure of Green Bay Restaurant

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Staffing challenges continue to plague local businesses. In a Facebook post, Mangiare in Downtown Green Bay saying the restaurant is closed through the end of the month. Executive Chef Jack Wozniczka says the problem was highlighted on Tuesday evening. “We were going to close...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Cartoonist#Sturm Memorial Library
CBS 58

Wisconsin dog headed to compete in Westminster Dog Show

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin dog is heading to New York to compete in the Westminster Dog Show. "Panda," a 2-year-old St. Bernard, was bred in Monroe County to a family who owns eight St. Bernards. Only the top five dogs, per breed, are invited to compete...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fawn seeks refuge at fire station in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – It seems a local fire department isn’t just a Safe Haven for human newborns but also for baby animals seeking refuge with our local heroes. According to the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, on Friday, a fawn was found at the entrance of its station.
FOND DU LAC, WI
waupacanow.com

Davis, Larry J.

Larry J. Davis, age 78, New London, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, due to complications with COPD. He was born on November 11, 1943, in New London, son of Donald and Alice (Heman) Davis. Larry graduated from New London High School in 1961. On May 25, 1990, he was united in marriage to Susan C. Thompson at the Outagamie County Courthouse in Appleton. He worked at Buss Electric for 27 years, retiring in 2002. Larry enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren, road trips with his wife, riding his moped around town, watching Nascar racing, and fishing. Larry had a passion for woodworking, making unique birdhouses, special projects upon request, and fixing things.
NEW LONDON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
captimes.com

11 Madison-area restaurants that closed or relocated this spring

Several Madison-area restaurants have closed or relocated since March 2022. Among those establishments that closed their doors are new arrivals and long-standing community favorites. While some cited lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing shortages or rising costs, others are rethinking their format as demand for takeout and fast-casual dining...
MADISON, WI
waupacanow.com

Carpenter, Lamont Monty “Max” R.

Lamont Monty “Max” R. Carpenter, age 77 passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022. at home in the presence of his wife and dogs. He was born on July 25, 1944 in Campbellsport to the late Leon and Ida (Fritz) Carpenter. Max graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1962 and enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, TX as a bandsman. He got transferred to the Philippine Islands and was stationed at Clark Air Force Base for 18 months. He was honorably discharged after serving his country while in the 213th Air Force Band.
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: The 2 missing Green Bay girls have been found

SATURDAY 6/11/2022 – 10:05 a.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The two girls who were reported missing from Green Bay have been located. They are both safe and have been returned to their parents. Original story: GBPD looking for missing 4 & 5-year-old girls. SATURDAY 6/11/2022 – 9:25...
GREEN BAY, WI
waupacanow.com

Pankow, Leonard

Leonard Walter Pankow was born on September 8, 1932,. son of the late Rev. Walter E. Pankow and Mildred R. Pankow (Yerke), in New London, WI. He was baptized by his father, attended Emanuel Lutheran School in New London through the 8th grade, and then attended Northwestern Prep in Watertown, WI, graduating in 1950. He continued his education in Watertown at Northwestern College, graduating in 1954. He then went on to continue his studies in preparation for the ministry at Wisconsin Ev. Lutheran Seminary in Mequon, WI. After his first year at the Seminary, he accepted a call to teach at Fox Valley Lutheran High School in Appleton, WI for the 1955-56 school year, also driving a bus from New London to Appleton daily to transport area high school students.
NEW LONDON, WI
tonemadison.com

Oral History: I am a 46-year-old mother of adult children in Madison, Wisconsin, who found out I was five weeks pregnant last week

We ask that these stories are not reprinted in other outlets. I am a 46-year-old mother of adult children in Madison, Wisconsin, who found out I was five weeks pregnant last week. My children, as I said, are all adults, and I had to take time off of work to drive to Illinois so I did not have to deal with the 24-hour waiting period in Wisconsin. I don’t understand how at my age it can be somebody else’s decision what is right for me and my family.
spectrumnews1.com

Multiple bear sightings in southern Wisconsin

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis.— Some Wisconsinites reported bear sightings in Waukesha and Washington Counties in southeast Wisconsin. A bear even walked right up to a back door of a home just north of Oconomowoc, Wis. One day later, a homeowner in Hartford spotted a bear walking through their yard. People...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Sheriff urges you to keep an eye on your pets

Just as we as humans are eager to enjoy the warm weather and sunshine, so too are our pets. I have seen recently an increase in the complaints regarding stray animals, and felt it appropriate to share some information on the topic. Kewaunee County as well as most Townships and Cities have ordinances which cover Animals at Large. The common understanding of this ordinance is that it pertains to dogs or other animals that roam freely throughout the countryside.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy