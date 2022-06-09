Cartoonist presents ‘Anime Your Way’

Leonard Walter Pankow was born on September 8, 1932,. son of the late Rev. Walter E. Pankow and Mildred R. Pankow (Yerke), in New London, WI. He was baptized by his father, attended Emanuel Lutheran School in New London through the 8th grade, and then attended Northwestern Prep in Watertown, WI, graduating in 1950. He continued his education in Watertown at Northwestern College, graduating in 1954. He then went on to continue his studies in preparation for the ministry at Wisconsin Ev. Lutheran Seminary in Mequon, WI. After his first year at the Seminary, he accepted a call to teach at Fox Valley Lutheran High School in Appleton, WI for the 1955-56 school year, also driving a bus from New London to Appleton daily to transport area high school students.

NEW LONDON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO