Juneteenth, a federal holiday, will be observed on Monday, June 20 this year, honoring one of the final acts of emancipation of slaves in the United States. The holiday, established by President Joe Biden in 2021, will be observed on June 20 since June 19 falls on a Sunday. Federal offices, as well as many state and local ones, will be closed. Banks and U.S. Post Offices, and other businesses will also be closed.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO