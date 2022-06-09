More people are moving to Manhattan than before the pandemic in 2019 - but experts warn that economic recovery is still under pressure as just 36% of office workers return and crime surges

More households are moving to Manhattan now than before the pandemic in 2019 - but they now face a 40 percent surge in rental increases as even more people moving to the city puts pressure on demand for housing.

'New York City had one of the largest declines in the first stage of the pandemic and one of the fastest rebounds,' Rob Warnock, a senior researcher at the rental search platform Apartment List, told Bloomberg.

In the first two years of the pandemic - between April 2020 and December 2021 - nearly 153,000 households fled the Big Apple, according to according to Melissa, a global data intelligence and address analytics company.

In that time period , Manhattan alone lost 117,375 residents, while the five boroughs as a whole lost more than 333,000 people, according to the US Census Bureau.

But despite the loss of those residents, the city has seen a steady influx in new and returning households. Between 2020 and 2021, 33,000 households moved into Manhattan, and 43,000 households arrived between 2021 and 2022, according to Melissa. And in 2022 alone, an estimated 5,000 more households have moved in.

With the steady stream of new residents, the city has seen an extraordinary amount of housing competition, coupled with the end of COVID-era discounts, that has caused median rent in Manhattan to hit an all-time high of $4,000 per month in May, a 40 percent increase from a year ago and beating out February's high of $3,700, according to a new report from real estate brokerage firm Douglas Elliman.

But even as households flock to the city, the overall population is still down and it is putting a strain on the city's economy, according to Bloomberg. So far, just 36 percent of office workers have returned, putting stress on local businesses to survive.

The Big Apple has also been hit with a surge of violence, with total violent crimes up by 38% in the past year, which may put new households off moving in the future.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many New Yorkers fled the city, which had among the highest cases in the nation, causing rental prices to plunge as desperate landlords tried to lure willing renters into their units with special deals.

Many property management firms offered deep discounts or sweeteners, including multiple months of free rent, to entice renters to sign new leases.

Jonathan Miller, who prepared the Elliman report, told DailyMail.com that the deals not only worked to keep some New Yorkers around, but it also enticed others who left the city after previous rent hikes to return to take advantage of the new discounts.

Once the COVID vaccine distribution erupted in 2021, Miller said it disrupted the narrative that the city was 'unsafe,' leading to bigger tide of new residents coming in.

According to data from the United States Postal Services, following the peak of vaccinations in the spring, New York City gained a net 6,332 residents between July and November 2021.

Miller also noted that as mortgage lending remains tight, fewer people are able to qualify for homes after thousands left the city to enjoy work from home in the suburbs.

In the last two years, 15,956 households left Manhattan for the suburbs in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, with 8,609 moving to other major cities.

Miller said that not only is the tide now reversing as more and more people are being pushed out of the housing market in the suburbs and into the rental market in New York City, but he also added that work-from-home policies are actually attributing to the population influx.

'We've had this stereotype that working from home means people are moving to the suburbs, but remote work is a perk anyone can take advantage of,' Miller explained.

'People are now free to live anywhere in the city where they don't have to care about their commute.'

While appearing to aid population growth, the remote-work lifestyle could strain the city's economic recovery as only 36.6 percent of workers returned to their offices so far, Bloomberg reported.

Mayor Eric Adams has pleaded with companies to prioritize mandatory attendance in order to stimulate the city's bruised economy, and 7.6 percent unemployment rate- the worst in the US - thanks to the continued popularity of working from home.

Workers readjusting to pre-pandemic rituals such as long commutes, juggling child care and physically interacting with colleagues have yet to make a full comeback to the office, with at least 28 percent of Manhattan office employees sticking to fully remote work, according to a May report by the advocacy group Partnership for NYC.

Many argue that such routines have become more difficult two years later, citing increased exposure to COVID-19 and increased costs for lunch and commuting.

While housing in the city remains alluring, many are complaining that the increase competition is causing rent to soar at historic levels.

One Tik Tok user who went by Michael said he got a letter from his landlord that his rent would be going up by $1,300.

'The fact that we're getting an increase of $1,300 pretty much prices us out on principal alone,' Michael said. 'This enrages me because I've heard other people's rent are going up 50 per cent.'

New Yorker Stephanie Leigh went on to TikTok to vent that the landlord over her condo decided to raise her rent 'an absurd amount.'

'This market right now is insane,' Leigh said as she went apartment hunting at an East Village complex where units went for as high as $8,000. 'I've never seen it like this, and this is my eighth time moving in New York.'

Prices in the city have also been affected, to a lesser degree, by warehousing, a practice where apartments are shelved by landlords in order to drive up demand and wait for better renting deals in the near future.

Data from Zillow shows that while the number of available housing units in New York City reached nearly 100,000 in August 2019, the number has now plummeted to just over 40,000 in April.

The Real Deal reported that more than 1,814 apartment listings were removed in March in order to drive up competition in the market, a moved condemned by state Assembly member Linda Rosenthal.

'I think it is unconscionable that some landlords are keeping units off the market, and are just, you know, sitting with their arms crossed waiting for rents to go up,' Linda told the Wall Street Journal after landlords levied the vacant units in an attempt to overturn a 2019 law that removed a 20-percent rent hike on rent controlled apartment.

Evan Rugen, a former real estate broker, said his apartment has four units that are currently vacant because they're rent controlled, meaning the landlords cannot raise the price that the previous tenant held as they hope the state will overturn the law.

'They're betting the law will change back, so [the units] just sit vacant, taking an apartment away from a New Yorker,' Rugen said. 'This New York city rental market is ridiculous.'

Rosenthal plans to introduce a law to fine landlords who warehouse apartment for more than three months.

However, not everyone is so keen on living in the Big Apple.

A startling 59 per cent of New Yorkers said they would be better off leaving the city on the back of soaring crime rates and the high cost of living, according to an April new poll from Fontas Advisors and Core Decision Analytics.

The poll asked 840 registered New York City voters if they agreed with this statement: 'My family would have a better future if we left New York City permanently.'

The breakdown of poll respondents was 25 per cent saying they 'strongly agree' with the statement, while 34 per cent said they 'somewhat agree', or 59 per cent in total.

In comparison, just 15 per cent 'strongly disagreed' and 26 per cent 'somewhat disagreed' for a total of 41 per cent.

Crime was the leading issue on voters' minds, with 41 percent of respondents saying public safety was the most pressing issue, while 19 percent cited inflation and the high cost of living in New York.

The city is continuing to see a surge in crime as felony assaults have shut up by 19.3 percent so far this year when compared with the same period last year, with the NYPD reporting 10,321 cases as of Wednesday.

Robberies have seen the most dramatic uptick, with 4,881 cases reported so far this year, 39.5 percent more than the same time last year, and rapes have also shot up by more than 16 percent.

Although murders and the number of shooting victims has seen a down tick of 8.7 and 7.1 percent, respectively, overall crime in the city is up 38.4 percent.

Transit crimes are also up a shocking 53 percent.

Public transportation has become so scary for residents, 85 percent support more transit cops in the stations - which Mayor Eric Adams, 61, promised to address but hasn't seen through.

In addition, 63 percent support metal detectors in stations, according to the SCRI.