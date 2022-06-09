How to Watch PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open Live Without Cable on June 9

Quinta Brunson had an idea. Before she created Abbott Elementary, her hit ABC mockumentary sitcom, the ambitious 32-year-old writer-actor-producer saw her peers making cable and streaming shows that were hip and timely and won awards but only appealed to niche audiences. No one of her generation had used their talents and taste to make a broadcast sitcom for the masses. But Brunson, who cut her teeth making comedy for the widest possible audience as a BuzzFeed video producer, still believed in broadcast TV. "It wasn't necessarily my intention to make it relevant again," Brunson told TV Guide. "But I did see the opportunity to kind of refresh the medium." Her idea was simple, as most great ideas are: She would make a smart, funny sitcom for everyone.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO