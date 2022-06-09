Get a first look at touching tributes in Bob Saget’s Netflix special

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles appear to be looking for a home together! The actress, 39, and singer, 29, were spotted holding hands as they checked out the North Hampstead neighborhood in London on Thursday, June 9 in the images published by the Daily Mail. The pair were casually dressed, with Olivia rocking a bomber jacket reading Otis for her 8-year-old son, paired with jeans, Meanwhile, Harry rocked a purple ’80s inspired jumpsuit and a beanie. At one point, the two stopped to look into a real estate agent’s office.
Comments / 0