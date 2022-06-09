ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get a first look at touching tributes in Bob Saget’s Netflix special

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends and family are honoring late comedian Bob Saget in...

www.today.com

Variety

Christina Ricci Praises Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Upcoming Netflix Series

Click here to read the full article. Jenna Ortega has Christina Ricci’s stamp of approval. The “Scream” star is set to play Wednesday Addams — a role Ricci famously played in the 90s — in Netflix’s upcoming Addams Family series, “Wednesday.” On Saturday night, Ricci shared with Variety what it was like stepping back into the Addams Family world. “It’s super fun. I loved working with Tim [Burton]. I worked with Gwendolyn Christie, it was amazing. And Jenna is incredible,” she said during the “Yellowjackets” FYC Event. “I saw some of the wardrobe photos before I went [to set] so I knew...
In Style

Charlize Theron Just Debuted Jet-Black Hair on the Red Carpet

Like many, Charlize Theron kicked off summer with a major hair change. And while most people go blonde for the season, Charlize went the exact opposite direction and dyed her golden locks jet black. On Saturday, the actress debuted her new dark hair on the red carpet for her Africa...
SheKnows

Demi Moore's Daughter Scout Willis Is Giving Us 2000s Vibes With These Gorgeous & Fashionable Photos

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore’s daughter Scout Willis was a teenager in the early 2000s and she’s decided to bring back an iconic look from her schooling days. The self-described Hedonist posted a couple of gorgeous photos of herself rocking a new E-girl hairdo and 2000s-esque style. She posted the photos with the caption, “Now offering a master class on how to be languid, unbothered, and sensual no matter your locale.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scout laRue Willis (@scoutlaruewillis) In the first photo, we see Willis posing in front of a scenic tropical...
TODAY.com

Carson Daly’s son is his mini-me in new pic: ‘Father-Son time’

Carson Daly's son, Jackson, is most definitely his mini-me. The TODAY co-host just shared the cutest photo with his lookalike son, and the resemblance is remarkable. In the sweet snapshot, Carson wraps his arms around the 13-year-old as they pose in front of a gorgeous backdrop. From their slight smiles and warm eyes to their awesome manes, the father-son duo definitely have a lot in common.
HollywoodLife

Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Spotted Holding Hands & Looking At Properties Together In London

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles appear to be looking for a home together! The actress, 39, and singer, 29, were spotted holding hands as they checked out the North Hampstead neighborhood in London on Thursday, June 9 in the images published by the Daily Mail. The pair were casually dressed, with Olivia rocking a bomber jacket reading Otis for her 8-year-old son, paired with jeans, Meanwhile, Harry rocked a purple ’80s inspired jumpsuit and a beanie. At one point, the two stopped to look into a real estate agent’s office.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Returning to Theaters With Added Footage

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be making its way back to theaters, just in time for Labor Day weekend. Sony announced Friday that a fan cut of the recent box-office smash will screen in theaters beginning Friday, Sept. 2. Entitled Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version, viewers can look forward to added and extended scenes not part of the original version that debuted back on Dec. 17.More from The Hollywood ReporterHow Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' Set Off a Box Office Sonic BoomBox Office Milestone: 'Doctor Strange 2' Soars Past $800M GloballyEurope Still Waiting for Box Office Bounce:...
TODAY.com

Questlove is the king of self-care. Here are the 7 habits he uses to stay grounded

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson is a jack of all trades, and a master of them all. The modern Renaissance man has written multiple books, on topics ranging from food to music. He's won an Oscar and Grammy for his documentary "Summer of Soul." He leads the house band for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He was named one of TIME's 100 most influential people this year. He's currently working on a new album with his band "The Roots."
E! News

Megan Fox Licks Machine Gun Kelly's Bloody Syringe Earring at Taurus Premiere

Watch: Megan Fox Reveals the SWEETEST Thing Fiance MGK Has Done. Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's relationship appears to be as intense as ever. On June 10, the singer posted on his Instagram page photos of the two at the previous day's Tribeca Festival premiere of their latest movie, Taurus, including a pic of the actress passionately licking his earring, designed to look like a blood-filled syringe.
