Detroit, MI

Police looking for man who robbed a Family Dollar in Detroit

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – Police are seeking information about an armed robbery that happened at a Family Dollar store off West Grand Boulevard on May 30. According to officials, around 2:35 p.m. an armed suspect went into a Family...

CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Search For 3 Suspects Who Tried To Steal Off-Duty Wayne County Deputy’s Truck

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for three suspects after they tried to steal an off-duty Wayne County sheriff’s deputy’s truck from his home, which led to a shootout. Detroit police say this suspect drove away in the off-duty Wayne County sheriff’s deputies truck. | Credit: Detroit Police Department On Friday, June 3, at about 7:16 a.m. in the 10600 block of Balfour, the 56-year-old off-duty sheriff’s deputy was backing his gray 2019 Dodge Ram into his driveway, and he left it running while he took some packages inside. Detroit police say the second suspect was armed and exchanged gunfire with the sheriff’s...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Warren man hurt in home bomb explosion was on federal watch list, police say

WARREN, Mich. – A man who was injured when a bomb exploded in his Warren home Saturday was reportedly on a federal watch list. On Saturday, June 11, a 38-year-old man was handling a bomb when it exploded in his home on Gentner Street, near 8 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue, police said. The man lost a hand in the explosion and was severely injured with burns covering more than half of his body.
WARREN, MI
The Oakland Press

Reward offered for 2 suspects in Hazel Park double murder

Authorities are seeking two murder suspects still at large following the fatal shooting of two men in a car outside a rental hall in Hazel Park earlier this year. The shooting happened Jan. 14 in the parking lot of the former Timeless Gallery, 21502 John R. Wanted are Keko Martin,...
HAZEL PARK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police update: Warren man lost hand when bomb exploded at his home

WARREN, Mich. – Police say that a man who was injured Saturday when a bomb exploded at his Warren home lost one of his hands and suffered burns on more than half of his body. The 38-year-old Warren homeowner was taken to the hospital on Saturday after an explosive...
WARREN, MI
Detroit News

Man accused of pointing AR pistol at drivers near Southfield Fwy, Ford Road arrested

Detroit — Michigan State Police have arrested a man who allegedly pointed a pink AR pistol out of his car window while driving Monday morning. Officials said troopers received a call from an off-duty Detroit police officer who was driving into work at about 7:30 a.m. near the southbound Southfield Freeway and Ford Road about a motorist pointing the weapon out of a red Dodge Durango SUV.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP Arrest Man Who Stole Motorcycle, Tried To Hide Gear Under Gas Station Slurpee Machine

(CBS DETROIT) – A man has been arrested after attempting to flee police on Sunday morning, Michigan State Police officials announced. Michigan State Police say at about 5:10 a.m. a trooper attempted to stop a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling eastbound on I-96 near Wyoming and the driver fled. After canvassing the area the trooper found the motorcycle on Wyoming near Grand River. The motorcycle was stolen from Van Buren Township. Police say the trooper saw a man walking away from the motorcycle near an alley and go into a Shell gas station. When backup units arrived, MSP tried to make contact with the man and he ran away from officers, but after a short distance, the man was caught and taken into custody. After that, troopers returned to the gas station and the clerk said the man ran inside, took his helmet and jacket off, and then put them under a Slurpee machine. In addition to this, the clerk said the man told him he would come back for his belongings after police towed his motorcycle. He is being held at the Detroit Detention Center pending prosecutor review. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Family seeks justice after 28-year-old murdered in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - 28-year-old Larry Green was shot and killed while sitting in his car on Detroit's east side in 2012. Ten years later, his family is seeking justice. "If it were their loved one, someone would come forward and speak up. They will never understand the pain that my family and I go through, Tiffany Green, Larry’s sister, said."
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

24-year-old killed, two others shot while driving on Detroit's east side

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a shooting on Detroit's east side leaving two injured and killing one person overnight. At around 12:41 a.m. on Sunday, police said three men in their 20's were driving down Mack Avenue near Fairview St when a dark-colored car pulled up next to them and started shooting.
DETROIT, MI

