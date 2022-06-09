ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somalia president urges global community to help avert famine

By Mustafa HAJI ABDINUR, Hassan Ali ELMI, Ed RAM, STAFF
AFP
 4 days ago
Aid agencies have warned of an approaching famine as cases of severe malnutrition among children shoot up in the troubled Horn of Africa nation /AFP

Somalia's newly elected President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud used his inauguration speech on Thursday to appeal for international help to stave off a famine that threatens his drought-stricken country.

Aid agencies have warned of an approaching famine as cases of severe malnutrition among children shoot up in the troubled Horn of Africa nation, which is battling a record drought following four failed rainy seasons.

"There are fears that starvation may strike in some areas," Mohamud said, urging "the diaspora and the world to play a role in saving our people who were affected by the drought".

"These conditions were caused by accumulated problems including climate change, destruction of our economic resources and the weakness of our government institutions. Therefore, my government will establish an agency for environmental matters," he said.

Multiple appeals for aid have gone largely unnoticed so far, with nearly half the country's population going hungry and more than 200,000 people on the brink of starvation, the United Nations said Monday.

The first Somali leader to win a second term, Mohamud has promised to repair damage inflicted by months of political infighting /AFP

The drought crisis has also hit Somalia's neighbours, Ethiopia and Kenya, whose presidents were among the foreign leaders attending Thursday's ceremony, held under heavy security in the Mogadishu airport complex.

In addition to tackling the looming famine, Mohamud -- who previously served as president between 2012 and 2017 -- faces a grinding Islamist insurgency in parts of the country, making humanitarian access a challenge.

In a sign of the lingering threat, militants fired several rounds of mortar shells in neighbourhoods near the airport in an overnight attack.

- Foster unity -

A former academic and peace activist, Mohamud's first term was dogged by high-profile corruption scandals and political turmoil, with two of his three prime ministerial appointees forced out, and two central bank governors resigning.

Somalia /AFP

The first Somali leader to win a second term, he has promised to transform Somalia into "a peaceful country that is at peace with the world" and repair damage inflicted by months of political infighting, both at the executive level and between states and the central government.

He vowed Thursday to foster "political stability through consultation, mutual endorsement, and unity among... the federal government and federal member states," striking a contrasting tone to his confrontational predecessor Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known as Farmajo.

Somalia's international partners have welcomed the election of Mohamud, with many hoping it will draw a line under a long-running political crisis that has distracted the government from tackling the Al-Shabaab insurgency and the devastating drought.

The United Nations mission in Somalia issued a statement on Twitter saying it "congratulates President HassanSMohamud on his inauguration today, and looks forward to working with his administration in support of achieving national priorities".

Meanwhile, calls for international aid have raised less than 20 percent of the money needed to avert a repeat of the 2011 famine in Somalia that killed 260,000 people -- half of them children under the age of six.

americanmilitarynews.com

US airstrike kills 5 terrorists in Somalia after Biden order

U.S. forces carried out a drone strike that killed five members of the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Somali terrorist group Al-Shabaab on Friday. The strike is the first to target the terrorist group in Somalia since February and the first strike in the country since President Joe Biden ordered more U.S. troops back into the country in May.
MILITARY
The Conversation Africa

Museveni’s first son Muhoozi: clear signals about a succession plan

On 8 March 2022, Ugandan politics was sent into a spin by 49 words tweeted by President Yoweri Museveni’s only son, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba. The tweet announced Muhoozi’s retirement from the Ugandan People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), which he had formally served in since 1999. Since his most recent promotion in June 2021, he has served as the commander of the land forces. The position made him the third-highest ranking officer in the defence forces.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Put money down and help us’: Barbados first female PM Mia Mottley demands rich nations pay for climate crisis

Barbados prime minister Mia Mottley is unafraid to lay blame for the climate crisis on wealthy nations – and says it’s long past time for them to compensate countries like her own, who are bearing the brunt of the impacts.“We’ve been carrying the costs on our balance sheet of your behaviour,” she toldThe Independent during an exclusive interview in New York last month.“We’re not asking for the world. We’re saying: Look, put some money down and help us,” she said.Ms Mottley, Barbados’s first female prime minister, has shone a light on the plight of small island and developing nations,...
ENVIRONMENT
nationalinterest.org

India’s Cold-Blooded Realism Will Help Balance China

India’s raison d'etat has the potential to bring great fortune to the United States in its goal of containing China. The West remains determined to punish Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The European Union announced new sanctions in early May. Meanwhile, the U.S. Congress approved $40 billion in military aid to Ukraine, an action that follows Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s comment that the United States wanted to weaken Russia. However, not every state is behind the Western effort to isolate and punish Russia.
INDIA
The Intercept

Israel Used U.S. Weapons to Destroy U.S. Assets and Aid Projects in Gaza

Last May, in an assault on the occupied Gaza Strip, Israel deployed hundreds of bombs, missiles, and shells, killing over 240 Palestinians and wounding more than 1,900 others. More than half of the dead were civilians, according to the Israeli think tank Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center, despite Israeli claims that it only targets combatants from Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Al-Qaeda threatens suicide bombings in India to ‘avenge’ ruling party’s former spokesperson’s insult to prophet

Indian federal intelligence agencies have sounded an alert after terror outfit Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) threatened suicide bombings over remarks by political leaders from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).The terrorist organisation said in a letter that these suicide bombings would be to “avenge” the insulting remarks to the prophet Muhammad, reported The Indian Express. “A few days ago, the propagators and flag bearers of Hindutva – a system and philosophy hostile to the religion and Shariah of Allah – insulted and slandered the purest of beings, the most honourable after God himself, Muhammad al Mustafa, Ahmad al...
INDIA
AFP

US slaps new sanctions on Nicaragua, urges restoration of democracy

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on nearly 100 more Nicaraguan officials for undermining democracy, days after a summit in Los Angeles where President Daniel Ortega was excluded. The United States has already imposed sanctions on a slew of Nicaraguan officials, including Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo, who is his wife.
U.S. POLITICS
CNBC

China is becoming more 'coercive and aggressive,' U.S. defense chief says

The United States will do its part to manage tensions with China and prevent conflict even though Beijing is becoming increasingly aggressive in the Asian region, including near Taiwan, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday. Addressing the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's premier security gathering, Austin said the United States...
FOREIGN POLICY
UPI News

Millionaires leave Russia, Ukraine over war as wealthy bypass U.S.

June 13 (UPI) -- Millionaires are on the move again as the war in Ukraine, political instability and the threat of higher taxes force the world's wealthy out of Russia, Ukraine, Britain and even the United States, according to the latest Henley Global Citizens Report, which tracks worldwide investment migration trends.
ECONOMY
CNBC

The world will face 'a severe food crisis and famine,' Zelenskyy says

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the world will face a "severe food crisis," with Russia's war on his country dragging on, as he virtually addressed the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Saturday. Zelenskyy told delegates that his country was unable to export enough food because of Russia's blockade at...
WORLD
AFP

AFP

