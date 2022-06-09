ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC to drop mask mandate for toddlers in schools

By Lauren Cook, Aaron Feis, Henry Rosoff
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PI12F_0g5dS9ok00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Children between the ages of 2 and 4 years old will no longer be forced to wear face masks while inside schools and early childhood education settings beginning next week, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday.

“I have always said that the science will guide us out of the pandemic, and because we have followed the data, which shows that cases are steadily falling, we’ve beaten back the latest COVID-19 surge,” said Adams.

More Coronavirus News

As a result, the mayor said that he was comfortable with repealing the mandate requiring children aged 2 to 4 to wear face coverings in schools and other education settings, effective Monday.

Nevertheless, Adams encouraged New Yorkers of all ages to electively wear masks indoors. Masks will continue to be available for children and school workers who wish to cover up, Adams said.

The end of the mandate comes more than three months after Adams announced that students 5 and older could stop wearing masks at school. At the time of that March shift, children younger than 5 were still required to mask up because they were ineligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Adams had hoped to roll back the mandate for younger children in April, but he announced an about-face, citing rising COVID-19 cases the variant known as BA.2 , or “stealth variant,” gripped the five boroughs. A Staten Island judge then overturned the mandate, but the city appealed, and a higher judge sided with the city .

More NYC News

The mayor said Thursday that city parents “can trust this administration to continue to make the proper public health decisions to keep our kids safe.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

NYC schools face $215 million in budget cuts amid falling enrollment

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A $215 million cut to the Department of Education’s budget is anticipated because of declining enrollment at New York City public schools, officials said. Enrollment had dropped throughout the pandemic. It’s also projected to continue to fall, Comptroller Brad Lander said Monday on the PIX11 Morning News. Even with the enrollment […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Protesters slam DeSantis speech in NYC over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Protesters chanted outside as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at a conference Sunday in New York. In April, DeSantis signed Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law banning classroom instruction about LGBTQ issues. Chelsea Piers, where DeSantis spoke Sunday, has been a historic focal point in the LGBTQ+ community. Protesters felt the governor’s presence […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC parents adjust to end of toddler mask mandate, pandemic life

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — New York City parents continue to roll with the constant changes of life during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the upcoming end of a mandate requiring toddlers to wear face masks in schools and other education settings. At a packed Park Slope playground, one woman told PIX11 News that she was happy to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Puerto Rican Day Parade returns to NYC

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Puerto Ricans flooded Manhattan on Sunday to celebrate their homeland after a two-year hiatus on the annual parade. The Puerto Rican Day Parade was canceled back in 2020 over COVID concerns. Organizer Louis Maldonado said there was a particularly high level of excitement for this years parade after two years off. “It’s […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
City
Staten Island, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
PIX11

Justice-impacted women graduate with honors

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A program has helped hundreds of women from New York City get second chances and reach their academic goals. Friday, it was graduation for nine special students. Over 30 years ago, Hope Sanders’ life was completely different: she was a 16-year-old girl in prison. Now, Sanders is preparing to walk […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

After several mass shootings, legislators reach a deal on gun safety

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After weeks of meetings inside the Capitol, legislators on Sunday released a bi-partisan framework on gun safety to prevent mass shootings that continue to plague the nation. As gun control protests sound off around the country, on Sunday, ten republicans and ten democrats announced they finally reached a deal. “If it […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Montclair hosts first-ever Pride celebration

MONTCLAIR, N.J. (PIX11) — Residents in Montclair, New Jersey celebrated at the town’s first-ever event. Organizers told PIX11 News it certainly won’t be the last. Organizers said they started planning the historic celebration during the pandemic. “As a gay man living out here in New Jersey, it’s good to see that there’s support all around,” […]
MONTCLAIR, NJ
PIX11

Puerto Rican Day parade back after 2-year pandemic hiatus

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The National Puerto Rican Day Parade is Sunday, and preparations got underway in Lower Manhattan on Friday. Mayor Eric Adams was joined by leaders from the island territory and parade organizers. It is the latest sign New York City is recovering from the pandemic, as one of the city’s biggest and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toddler#Coronavirus News#New Yorkers
PIX11

NYC kids in healthy eating program have cooking competition

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The after-school, Go Healthy program wrapped up their year with a cooking competition featuring kids from across New York City. Kids turned up the heat in the kitchen while incorporating the healthy tips they have learned all year. The program, run by Children’s Aid, aims to fight obesity. PIX11’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

3 teens shot at a backyard party in Brooklyn: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– Three male teens were shot at a backyard party in Brooklyn Saturday night, police said. A group arrived at the party on Essex Street at around 11:28 p.m. and fired into the crowd, striking three people, police said. One victim was shot in the leg, another in the arm and the third […]
PIX11

Brooklyn DA, other leaders host students for gun violence lesson

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Schools were closed Thursday, but that didn’t stop students from taking in a lesson. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, along with other community leaders, hosted dozens of high schoolers during an anti-gun violence summit. The event provided a space for students to talk about the pain, and trauma, that comes along […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Suspicious package investigation impacts Port Authority bus service

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Bus service out of the Port Authority Bus Terminal was impacted for a little more than an hour on Sunday night as police investigated a suspicious package. Police launched an investigation near 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue around 8:20 p.m. and gave an all clear around 9:50 p.m. The investigation impacted […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Face Mask
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
PIX11

Grief-stricken mom demands answers after NJ toddler dies at day care

CLIFTON, N.J. (PIX11) — A New Jersey mom is demanding to know what happened during nap time at her toddler’s day care this week after she received a phone call Tuesday that her little girl, Vanessa Camila Gomez, was unresponsive.   The 21-month-old child, who was enrolled at Step by Step Daycare in Clifton, was pronounced […]
PIX11

2 people shot outside a lounge in Queens: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– Two people were shot outside a lounge in Queens early Monday morning, police said. One man was shot in the arm and a female was shot in the leg in front of 127-10 Liberty Avenue in Ozone Park at around 3:20 a.m., authorities said. Both victims were taken to a hospital and […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Stew Leonard’s carries baby formula amid nationwide shortage

YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Families in Westchester County are getting some much-needed help after a truckload of baby formula was delivered to Stew Leonard’s in Yonkers Friday morning. The grocery store chain doesn’t normally carry baby formula, but owners jumped in to help their community. Stew Leonard Jr. told PIX11 the chain “brought this in […]
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

Gun deaths reported overnight in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two deaths brought upon by gun violence occurred overnight, police said Saturday. A 25-year-old man who was shot outside a NYCHA complex in Canarsie, Brooklyn died after he was previously reported to be in stable condition, according to officials. The victim was shot multiple times in the abdomen a few minutes […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Rent in New York City surges to record high, report finds

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers can now add a record-breaking increase in rent to their list of concerns. The low rent rates during the pandemic are long gone as students and workers come back to the city. In Manhattan, the average rental per month is $4,000, a 25% increase from last year. The vacancy […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Puerto Rican Day Parade in NYC makes comeback

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Nuyoricans across the city are preparing as the Puerto Rican Day Parade approaches this weekend. After a two-year hiatus, the event will take place along Fifth Avenue as it enters its 65th year. Louis Maldonado, chairman of the parade board, joined PIX11 Morning News to talk about the event on June […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy