Loudoun residents Saturday joined in the national March for Our Lives protests calling for stricter gun laws following a series of mass shootings. The crowd gathered at the Stone House Pool in Cascades and marched with a Sheriff’s Office escort to Potomac Falls High School. The protest, which followed shooting deaths of 10 people in a New York grocery store and 21 in a Texas elementary school, was organized by Moms Demand Action, Loudoun 4 All and the Loudoun Chapter of the NAACP and led by Algonkian District Supervisor Juli E. Briskman.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO