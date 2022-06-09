ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogle County, IL

Stillman Valley pedophile to remain in prison as a ‘sexually dangerous person’

By John Clark
 4 days ago

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — An Ogle County jury has found Ray Gough, 72, to be a sexually dangerous person, a rare charge that requires him to be held in prison until a psychiatric exam determines that he is no longer dangerous.

In 1999, Gough was accused of molesting two boys, according to court records . Three more victims have since come forward, claiming Gough molested them at his horse farm when they were children.

Gough also had a 1991 conviction for aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a 6-year-old boy.

He requested a retrial and was granted one in 2004 after a supreme court ruling on his claim that he did not receive a speedy trial, due to the unavailability of several witnesses.

Gough was found guilty of the charge of being a Sexually Dangerous Person in November 2014, after representing himself in court. Individuals charged with being a Sexually Dangerous Person must submit an application for recovery every two years.

Gough submitted an application in 2020 and demanded a jury trial.

On Wednesday, June 8th, 2022, a jury reviewed the findings of a socio-psychiatric report from a licensed evaluator and determined that Gough still suffered from a mental illness and was likely to re-offend.

“I’m very happy that the Ogle County Jury determined that the respondent remains sexually dangerous and that he stay in the Illinois Department of Corrections,” Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock said of the verdict. “I also prosecuted the respondent in 2014 and I am grateful that the respondent’s victims can continue to feel safe.”

The State’s Attorney’s Office says Gough will remain in the Illinois Department of Corrections in treatment until a time that he is deemed not to be sexually dangerous.

