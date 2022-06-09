ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Prairie, TX

Man arrested, faces murder charge in Grand Prairie shooting, police say

By Jessika Harkay
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

A 32-year-old man is facing a murder charge after a fatal shooting in Grand Prairie on Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting occurred around 10:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Sugar Mill Lane.

Police said upon their arrival to the scene, they found a man, who was later identified as Shannon McKnight, 35, dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators identified Allen Hale, 32, as their suspect and said that the two men were acquaintances and “engaged in a disturbance” that escalated prior to shots being fired.

Hale was taken into custody and is being held on $500,000 bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.

