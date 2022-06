Andrew Wiggins was long viewed as a disappointment, but now a change of scenery has shifted the perception of him as the Warriors fight for a championship. When Andrew Wiggins was voted an All-Star starter this year, it was a little silly and not fully deserved. Though at the same time, it also was a long-delayed coronation that most had stopped hoping for years ago. Perhaps it is odd to call an All-Star appearance from a No. 1 overall pick unexpected, but aside from some high-volume, low-efficiency scoring, there were few signs during the first seven years of his career that he had the star potential that had long been imagined.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 47 MINUTES AGO