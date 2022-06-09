ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

It's official: Gas is now averaging $5 per gallon in Utah

By Matthew Jacobson, KUTV
kjzz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It finally happened. Utah hit a milestone on Thursday -- and drivers will be paying an average of $5 per gallon driving to the next milestone. AAA reports that Utah's average fuel price is $5.005, up two cents from the last time Utah hit a new...

Tinted window violation leads to 7-year-old smuggling arrests in Southern Utah

Two suspects were arrested in Southern Utah by Utah Highway Patrol for allegedly smuggling a 7-year-old girl across the country. The two men were from Illinois, but Utah troopers pulled them over for having windows tinted darker than allowed by the state. Officials identified the driver, 33-year-old Alejandro Marcos Carrillo-Lira,...
UTAH STATE
Recent deadly crashes hit close to home for UHP trooper

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After a deadly weekend on Utah roads, a Highway Patrol trooper who has experienced loss firsthand is pleading with drivers to do their part. Two people died and others were critically hurt in separate wrong-way crashes this weekend – one early Saturday in Centerville, and another early Sunday in West Valley City. Additionally, two people were critically injured after a collision on I-215 in Salt Lake County late Saturday.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Utah's $20k treasure hunt ends after 8 days at Ben Lomond Trail

(KUTV) — Eight days since the searching began, a trio of hikers has struck $20k in a Utah treasure hunt. Treasure hunt organizers John Maxim and David Cline posted a video on their Instagram pages Saturday of the winners coming down the trail with the prized chest. The winners...
UTAH STATE
Family says missing 30-year-old son is 'uncharacteristic' behavior

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — The family of a missing Utah man is saying their son uncharacteristically has been missing for a week. The Bokslag family said Casey Bokslag was last seen at his South Salt Lake apartment on June 6, and his car was found two days later in Castle Rock near the Wyoming border with the license plates missing.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
Post Malone nonchalantly announces he's a dad

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Singer-songwriter-producer and citizen of Utah Post Malone offhandedly mentioned he's a dad during an interview with Howard Stern on Monday. The Cottonwood Heights resident appeared on the Stern Show, where he was discussing making his newest album. Post dropped the bomb when Stern...
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
RSL Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni On Talkin' Sports

June 11, 2022 — (KUTV) - The Major League Soccer season is nearing the halfway point, and Real Salt Lake recently enjoyed a rare weekend off. With a record of 7-4-4 RSL is right near the top of the Western Conference standings and gaining traction in the around the league. All of this coming without the service of one of the top-tier players in the league in Damir Kreilach, who's been sidelined with an injury since mid-April. On a recent edition of Talkin' Sports Pablo Mastroeni joined Adam Mikulich to talk about the success of the first half of the season and what lies on the other side as well. Pablo is in his first season as the Head Coach of Real Salt Lake and has wonderful insights for RSL fans to enjoy. For mor information on Utah's MLS Club please visit rsl.com.
SANDY, UT

