Notice of public test

On Saturday June 18 at 2 p.m. the Jefferson County Historical Society will present a program on bootlegging in Southern Illinois. The program will be in the Schweinfurth Museum at the Historical Village. Growing up in the small village of Kell in Southern Illinois, Brian Alvis showed an interest in the arts at an early age. Brian’s first publication came in a local magazine and later he self-published a short story, teaming up with photographer Robbie Edwards. Partners in art and life, they reside in Southern Illinois and continue to progress as artists together. They released their second book, Bootlegger in 2019 about the Rose Gang, a fictional family of moonshiners that tangle with Charlie Birger and all the crazy characters from the 1920’s. Let’s take a trip back in time to the wild and wooly days of Prohibition in Southern Illinois. Little Egypt was run by two very famous gangs, the Shelton Brothers, and the Birger Gang. Meet the author and photographer who brought this wonderful story to life. It’s a great way to learn about an era long forgotten and have a few laughs along the way.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO