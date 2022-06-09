Notice of public test

Cases filed during June 5-11, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Alexander Worland, 32 of Mt. Olive, is charged with aggravated fleeing from police while driving 21 mph over the speed limit, aggravated fleeing and causing more than $300 in property damage, driving on a revoked license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, speeding 26-34 mph over the speed limit, no valid registration, and inoperable head, tail or sidelights in connection with a June 4 incident.
