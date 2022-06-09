ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Notice of public test

By Shoppers Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarion County Clerk Steven Fox is giving notice of the testing of the automatic...

Related
Marion Co. Farmland Committee to hold meeting

The Marion County Farmland Assessment Review Committee will hold its annual meeting at 8 a.m. on June 30 in the Marion County Board Room, in the basement of the Marion County Sheriff Department, located at 204 N. Washington in Salem, IL This meeting is open to the public and your attendance is welcome.
MARION COUNTY, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office – Documents Point To Lies

Benjamin Franklin was asked a simple question after the signing of the Declaration of Independence, what kind of government did you give us? The response, “A Republic If You Can Keep It”. We have yet to find a single civics class in our education system which teaches people...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during June 5-11, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Alexander Worland, 32 of Mt. Olive, is charged with aggravated fleeing from police while driving 21 mph over the speed limit, aggravated fleeing and causing more than $300 in property damage, driving on a revoked license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, speeding 26-34 mph over the speed limit, no valid registration, and inoperable head, tail or sidelights in connection with a June 4 incident.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
cilfm.com

Five Southern Illinois counties at ‘high’ community level

Five Southern Illinois counties are now considered at high community level for COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 32 counties statewide are now at the high risk level. The counties on the list here in Southern Illinois include: Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac and Williamson. IDPH reported 34,000...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
theshoppersweekly.com

JCHS to present “Bootlegging in So. Illinois”

On Saturday June 18 at 2 p.m. the Jefferson County Historical Society will present a program on bootlegging in Southern Illinois. The program will be in the Schweinfurth Museum at the Historical Village. Growing up in the small village of Kell in Southern Illinois, Brian Alvis showed an interest in the arts at an early age. Brian’s first publication came in a local magazine and later he self-published a short story, teaming up with photographer Robbie Edwards. Partners in art and life, they reside in Southern Illinois and continue to progress as artists together. They released their second book, Bootlegger in 2019 about the Rose Gang, a fictional family of moonshiners that tangle with Charlie Birger and all the crazy characters from the 1920’s. Let’s take a trip back in time to the wild and wooly days of Prohibition in Southern Illinois. Little Egypt was run by two very famous gangs, the Shelton Brothers, and the Birger Gang. Meet the author and photographer who brought this wonderful story to life. It’s a great way to learn about an era long forgotten and have a few laughs along the way.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Convicted Murderer’s Clemency Hearing Postponed

A planned clemency hearing for a convicted Central Illinois murderer has been postponed following objections from the victim’s family and others. The Illinois Prisoner Review Board had been scheduled to hear a petition Wednesday from Robert Turner, who had been convicted in the 1980s rape and killing of 16-year-old Bridget Drobney, a former Springfield resident who was murdered while on a visit to Macoupin County. Relatives of the girl objected when they learned the hearing had been scheduled without notice to the family.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wrul.com

Two Arrested On White County Warrants

Two White County men were picked up on warrants over the weekend. On Friday evening an officer with the Carmi Police Department arrested 43 year old James W Beal of 407 Fourth St in Crossville on a Lawrence County warrant for Battery. Bond was set at $1,000. Beal paid the bond plus a $20 booking fee and was released.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, June 13th, 2022

An 18-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested on multiple charges. Centralia Police took Demonte Agnew into custody for illegal possession of weapon by a felon, burglary, theft, and obstructing identification. Four others were arrested on outstanding warrants. 58-year-old Ronald Kniker of North Pine in Centralia was arrested by Wamac...
MARION COUNTY, IL
theshoppersweekly.com

Upcoming Brehm Memorial Library events

The C.E. Brehm Memorial Public Library in Mt. Vernon offers a variety of classes and special presentations. Below are some of their upcoming events. Wings of Wonder Butterfly House will be presented by the Missouri Botanical Gardens and the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, June 20. Metamorphosis, anatomy, and butterfly behaviors will be discussed with hands-on demonstrations. Preserved specimens of caterpillars, chrysalids, and butterfly wings will be provided for students to examine. This program is open to all ages.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
advantagenews.com

74 nursing homes fined up to $50,000 each for reported violations

A report shows that 74 private Illinois nursing homes were found to violate the Illinois Nursing Home Care Act in the first quarter of the year. Five of those facilities had violations that could have resulted in the death of a resident and were fined up to $50,000. Of the...
edglentoday.com

The Gori Law Firm Welcomes New Attorney to Edwardsville Office

EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville-based litigation firm, The Gori Law Firm, recently added attorney Katie Wykoff to the firm. Wykoff joins the firm’s Medicare and liens division, to assist in resolving liens on behalf of clients. Prior to joining The Gori Law Firm, Wykoff served as prosecutor at the Madison...
Effingham Radio

ILLINOIS STATE POLICE WELCOMES 17 NEW TROOPERS WITH CADET CLASS 136 GRADUATION

SPRINGFIELD, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The Illinois State Police (ISP) commissioned 17 new Troopers today from Cadet Class 136 at a graduation ceremony at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield. The total number of ISP troopers added since 2019 now stands at 295. The new Troopers will report to seven ISP patrol districts throughout the state on Monday, June 13, 2022.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmix94.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – JUNE 13TH, 2022

MT. VERNON, IL — On Monday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 37-year-old Will Jones of Woodlawn was arrested Thursday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for Disorderly Conduct. 42-year-old...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
theshoppersweekly.com

Prayer breakfast speaker focuses to reach youth

Jefferson County Camp WeWoSeJe Director Tim Hoffman (left) was the guest speaker at the monthly community “Man Alive” Prayer Breakfast held at Mt. Vernon Christian School on June 4. Tim spoke on the importance of reaching the youth with the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Pictured above is Tim...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
wmix94.com

TWO CENTRALIANS INDICTED FOR FEDERAL BANK FRAUD

EAST ST. LOUIS — Two Centralia residents have been charged in a three-count federal indictment alleging bank fraud and identity theft in connection with stolen mail. According to court documents, a federal grand jury indicted 36-year-old Jessica N. Smith and 26-year-old Matthew Woods last week. Smith was reportedly arrested during a traffic stop last week on the federal warrant and for alleged possession of methamphetamine and a narcotic instrument.
CENTRALIA, IL
WCIA

Multiple Central Illinois counties at high COVID transmission level

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two and a half years into the pandemic and COVID-19 cases are still rising. The Illinois Department of Public Health said masks should be put back on in some Central Illinois counties whether you are vaccinated or not. In Central Illinois, Champaign, Ford, Logan and...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police: Seven arrested on gun, narcotics warrants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department announced on Monday that seven people were arrested last Friday for various gun and narcotics offenses. Members of the SPD’s Street Crimes and Proactive Crimes Units worked with the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office to obtain arrest warrants for a number of people. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

No Truck/Tractor Pulls At This Year’s Illinois State Fair

One traditional feature will be missing from this year’s Illinois State Fair. The annual truck and tractor pulls will not be held at the fair this year. The events are usually slated for the multi-purpose arena, but fair officials say that facility will be closed all summer while undergoing extensive repairs.

