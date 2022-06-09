ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning's Brayden Point: Won't play Thursday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Point (leg) will not be available against the Rangers for Game 5 on Thursday, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Clinches series Saturday

Vasilevskiy stopped 20 of 21 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Rangers in Game 6. Vasilevskiy permitted just a single goal for the third straight game, and he closed out the series with five goals allowed in four straight wins. The tally he allowed Saturday was a Frank Vatrano goal that Steven Stamkos needed just 21 seconds to answer. Vasilevskiy is 12-5 with a 2.27 GAA and a .928 save percentage in 17 playoff contests, and he'll now turn his attention to the Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Finals. Game 1 is scheduled for Wednesday in Denver.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Unavailable Sunday

Grandal (hamstring) won't be available Sunday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Grandal left Saturday's game against the Rangers after injuring his left hamstring while running to first base. It's not yet clear whether he'll require a trip to the injured list, but the White Sox are expected to add a catcher to the active roster Sunday to avoid going into the series finale with only Reese McGuire available behind the plate.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Sitting third straight game

Molina is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Molina has a .485 OPS over his past 10 contests and finds himself on the bench for the third consecutive game. Andrew Knizner is again starting behind the plate as the pair continues to have a near even split in catching duties this season.
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Doesn't require concussion tests

Taylor (face) didn't require any concussion tests after exiting Sunday's game against the Giants, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports. Taylor was removed from Sunday's matchup after running into the wall in left field but said after the game that he's just dealing with a bad bruise and a cut over his right eye. Since the team appears to have ruled out a concussion, he should be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Angels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' LaMonte Wade: Dealing with hamstring tightness

Wade (knee) is being held back from his scheduled rehab assignment due to left hamstring tightness, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Wade was expected to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, but he was unable to being playing in minor-league games due to his hamstring issue. The 28-year-old will be re-evaluated Monday, and it's possible that he reports to Sacramento sometime next week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Nursing shoulder injury

Zunino is managing a left shoulder injury and could be placed on the injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The specifics and severity of the injury remain unknown, but Rene Pinto is joining the team in Minnesota on Friday for depth behind the plate. Zunino is 2-for-24 with nine strikeouts over his past eight contests, though it's unclear how much of a factor the shoulder issue has played in his recent struggles, Francisco Mejia should work as Tampa Bay's No. 1 backstop if Zunino indeed lands on the shelf.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Pulled after four innings

Skubal (5-3) took the loss Sunday against Toronto, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five in four innings. After pitching well through the first three innings, Skubal was touched up for four runs in the fourth. He allowed four extra-base hits and needed 34 pitches to complete the frame. It was the most runs given up in a start by the lefty since April 28, ending a streak of seven straight starts in which he pitched at least five innings and allowed three runs or fewer. Despite the poor showing, the 25-year-old is still having an excellent year with a 2.71 ERA and 75:12 K:BB in 69.1 innings. His next start will likely be at the end of next week against Texas.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' Wade Miley: Exits with trainer

Miley was removed from Friday's game against the Yankees prior to the bottom of the fourth inning due to left shoulder soreness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Miley was effective early in Friday's matchup, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out two in three scoreless innings....
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Corey Perry
Person
Brandon Hagel
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Remains on bench

Stallings will sit for the second straight game Sunday against the Astros. Stallings has been on the bench for back-to-back games on just one previous occasion this season, though there haven't been reports that his absence Sunday is due to injury. Nick Fortes will get another start behind the plate, catching for Edward Cabrera.
CBS Sports

Giants' Jakob Junis: Diagnosed with hamstring strain

Junis was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain after exiting Friday's game against the Dodgers in the top of the sixth inning, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Junis limped off the field after slipping on the mound in the top of the sixth inning, and he's dealing with a hamstring strain. The grade of the strain isn't yet clear, and the team hasn't revealed whether the right-hander will require a trip to the injured list. If he's able to make his next start, Junis tentatively lines up to take the mound at home against the Royals on Wednesday.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Roansy Contreras: Coughs up four runs

Contreras (1-1) yielded four runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk over 4.2 innings Friday, striking out seven and taking a loss against Atlanta. Most of the damage against Contreras came from Dansby Swanson's two-run shot in the third inning. Atlanta later tacked on another run in each of the fourth and fifth frames. It was his first appearance allowing more than two runs and his ERA climbed to 2.57 through 28 frames. Contreras is projected to start in St. Louis next week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#The Rangers For Game 5#Espn Com#The Maple Leafs
CBS Sports

Giants' Matthew Boyd: Scheduled to face hitters Monday

Boyd (elbow) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Monday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Boyd has been throwing 40-pitch bullpen sessions since April and has been able to mix in all of his pitches. The southpaw has spent the start of the season recovering from left flexor tendon surgery that he underwent last September, but he'll likely be able to begin a rehab assignment soon before rejoining the Giants in late June or early July.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Rene Pinto: Recalled from Triple-A

Pinto was called up from Triple-A Durham on Friday. Pinto was recalled on Friday to take the open roster spot of Mike Zunino (shoulder) who was placed on the 10-day injured list. The catcher has gone 3-for-15 with a homer and two RBI in five games with the Rays this season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Dealing with tight shoulder

Knebel experienced tightness in his shoulder while warming up during Saturday's game against Arizona, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Knebel ultimately wasn't called upon to close the game, as the Phillies scored a run in the bottom of the eighth to extend their lead to 4-0, but it looks as though the veteran righty probably wouldn't have entered even if the lead remained at three runs. He'll be evaluated Sunday, with a trip to the injured list seemingly a possibility. Seranthony Dominguez's numbers suggest he deserves the first shot at the closer role should Knebel be forced to miss time, though seniority could grant Brad Hand and his 127 career saves the opportunity instead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Reds' Colin Moran: Exits after collision

Moran left Saturday's game against the Cardinals with a head injury, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Dylan Carlson banged his chin on Moran's head, and while Carlson stayed in, Moran had to exit. Alejo Lopez replaced him with Brandon Drury sliding over to first base.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Angels' Anthony Rendon: Activated, starting Friday

Rendon (wrist) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and is starting Friday against the Mets, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Rendon resumed hitting in a cage while also taking groundballs recently, and he's been cleared to start at third base during Friday's series opener against the Mets. The 32-year-old was sidelined since May 27 but will reclaim his job as the Angels' everyday third baseman now that he's been activated. Over 41 games prior to his absence, he slashed .242/.335/.403 with five homers, 23 RBI, 15 runs and two stolen bases.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Curt Casali: Sitting Sunday

Casali will be on the bench Sunday against the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Casali is playing through a hamstring issue and expects to for some time, but he isn't expected to wind up on the injured list. Austin Wynns will take over behind the plate Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Smacks solo shot

Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Athletics. Ramirez and Josh Naylor went back-to-back in the fourth inning to tie the game at 2-2. With seven homers and a .754 slugging percentage in his last 18 games, Ramirez has turned up the power over the last few weeks. The third baseman has 15 long balls, 55 RBI, 35 runs scored and nine stolen bases while maintaining a .284/.388/.619 slash line through 53 contests.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy