JAN 6 COMMITTEE FIRST PUBLIC HEARING TONIGHT

U.S. congressional Jan. 6 panel postpones hearing on Trump's Justice Dept
WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - The House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on U.S. Capitol said on Tuesday it had postponed a hearing scheduled with officials from ex-President Donald Trump's Justice Department but would go ahead with one set for Thursday focused on ex-Vice President Mike Pence.
