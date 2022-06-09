ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

DeJear To Soon Reveal Running Mate For Race Against Reynolds-Gregg

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — With Iowa’s Primary Election over, both major political parties shift to general election mode, with a lot of attention on the race between Republican Kim Reynolds and Democrat Deidre DeJear for governor. Reynolds, who’s been governor for five years, has been describing her platform as push back against President Biden. DeJear says her focus is on state policy, not a national agenda. DeJear will also soon choose a lieutenant governor candidate as a running mate. She says her pick will bring balance “so that our ticket will be stronger and greater and that’s what I’m looking for right now.” DeJear says her decision will be announced the latter part of next week.

Western Iowa Today

DNR working to enhance walleye fishing in Iowa

(Area) During this time of year, two inch walleye are being stocked into interior rivers and other select bodies of water by the Iowa DNR. Lake Anita is a spot chosen for a Department of Natural Resources research project. “One of their study lakes involves Lake Anita. We’ve been doing two in walleye stocking in there for about the last three years. A couple thousand two inch walleyes were stocked into Lake Anita last week. We are looking for a product of walleye that we can stock into multiple lakes.”
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Protest Marches Held In Iowa Cities

(Ames, IA) — Ames is one of a half-dozen Iowa cities where protest marches will be held through Saturday. The effort started earlier today (Friday) in Des Moines by the group March for Our Lives Iowa. Members are protesting gun-related legislation. One of the group’s leaders says they’re trying to generate opposition to a pro-gun constitutional amendment that will appear on the November ballot. The protesters say the amendment would make gun violence prevention efforts essentially impossible. Saturday marches will be held in Ames, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Iowa City, and Storm Lake.
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

3-1 Vote Split In Iowa’s US House Delegation On Gun Bill

(Washington, DC) — Iowa’s delegation in the U-S House has voted along party lines on new gun regulations, like raising the age to buy A-R-15-style rifles from 18 to 21. Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines says it is common sense, comprehensive legislation that will help curb the gun violence epidemic. The three Iowa Republicans in the U-S House voted “no.” Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says the bill Democrats proposed would violate the Second Amendment and would “really do little” to stop gun violence.
IOWA STATE
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Restaurants in All of Iowa

The US dubs Iowa State “America’s heartland” because it is home to dozens of restaurants in the real Midwest. Tourists and locals have the opportunity to devour the tastiest meals in Iowa’s biggest cities like Iowa City, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, and Davenport. Iowa City, in particular, is regarded as UNESCO’s world’s first city of literature. So, you have plenty of reasons to learn about the state’s history while enjoying local and culture-specific cuisines. Below are the 20 best restaurants in the state.
