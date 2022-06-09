DeJear To Soon Reveal Running Mate For Race Against Reynolds-Gregg
(Des Moines, IA) — With Iowa’s Primary Election over, both major political parties shift to general election mode, with a lot of attention on the race between Republican Kim Reynolds and Democrat Deidre DeJear for governor. Reynolds, who’s been governor for five years, has been describing her platform as push back against President Biden. DeJear says her focus is on state policy, not a national agenda. DeJear will also soon choose a lieutenant governor candidate as a running mate. She says her pick will bring balance “so that our ticket will be stronger and greater and that’s what I’m looking for right now.” DeJear says her decision will be announced the latter part of next week.
