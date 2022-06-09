DeJear To Soon Reveal Running Mate For Race Against Reynolds-Gregg

(Washington, DC) — Cindy Axne of West Des Moines — the only Democrat in Iowa’s congressional delegation — will face Republican Primary winner Zach Nunn in the General Election. The new third congressional district includes Des Moines and covers 21 counties, and it’s been considered one of the G-O-P’s pick-up opportunities as Republicans campaign to gain majority control of the U-S House. Axne says, “It’s been the most watched race since early last year,” and says her approach to staying in office will be to “just bring home the goods for the State of Iowa.” The new district covers nine counties not included in the area Axne currently represents. She says in-person campaigning has been and will be critical.

WEST DES MOINES, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO