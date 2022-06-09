Charges against 18-year-old in death of 17-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police have identified the suspect accused of shooting and killing a 17-year-old in November .

Imajawon Johnson

Columbus police said Thursday that Imajawon Lamar Johnson, 18, was charged with the murder of Jakwan Lee Radford, 17. Johnson, who will face a murder charge, is in the Franklin County Jail.

Police arrived in the 7000 block of Norworth Road on Nov. 24 and found Radford suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at 5:55 p.m. at Mount Carmel East. Radford had told investigators that he was shot from a vehicle.

The shooting was the city of Columbus’ 178 homicide of 2021.

