Miller To Face Pate In Secretary Of State Race
(Des Moines, IA) — Joel Miller, Linn County’s top election official, has easily won the Iowa Democratic Party’s nomination to face Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate in the November General Election. Miller is already hammering away at the incumbent Republican — he cites the failure of Pate’s office to file required paperwork, which delayed voter review of two proposed constitutional amendments. Miller also says Pate should have stood with county auditors from both parties who opposed changes in Iowa’s absentee balloting process. Pate, the former mayor of Cedar Rapids, is seeking a fourth term as secretary of state.
Comments / 1