Des Moines, IA

Miller To Face Pate In Secretary Of State Race

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VdTh5_0g5dGlMn00

(Des Moines, IA) — Joel Miller, Linn County’s top election official, has easily won the Iowa Democratic Party’s nomination to face Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate in the November General Election. Miller is already hammering away at the incumbent Republican — he cites the failure of Pate’s office to file required paperwork, which delayed voter review of two proposed constitutional amendments. Miller also says Pate should have stood with county auditors from both parties who opposed changes in Iowa’s absentee balloting process. Pate, the former mayor of Cedar Rapids, is seeking a fourth term as secretary of state.

(Des Moines, IA) — A host of other races were settled Tuesday for the General Election ballot. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller is the Democratic Party’s nominee for Secretary of State — he’ll challenge Republican Paul Pate’s bid for a fourth term as the state’s top election official. It was a close contest between Republicans vying to run against Democratic State Auditor Rob Sand in November. Realtor Todd Halbur (HAL-bur) finished about two-and-a-half percent ahead of former state legislator Mary Ann Hanusa. State Senator Zach Nunn of Bondurant won the Republican nomination in Iowa’s third congressional district and will face Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne in the General Election.
