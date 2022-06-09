Miller To Face Pate In Secretary Of State Race

(Muscatine, IA) — Two aging ambulances from the eastern Iowa town of Muscatine will soon be helping carry the wounded in a war zone overseas. Three Muscatine firefighters drove the ambulances to Chicago last week for shipment to Ukraine. The surplus ambulances each have more than 250 thousand miles on them, so they no longer meet standards for service in the U-S. Muscatine city spokesman Kevin Jenison says Ukrainian first responders are “losing an average of seven ambulances a day due to the Russian attack so it’s a need that needs to be filled.” Jenison says the ambulances will be taken by truck from Chicago to Philadelphia, then loaded onto a cargo plane that’s bound for Ukraine.

MUSCATINE, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO