Meta Platforms Stock Begins Trading Under New META Ticker, Ending Ten Years As FB On The Nasdaq

By Martin Baccardax
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago
Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report began trading under their new ticker symbol META Thursday in the final move of its corporate re-branding as its switches focus from its Facebook roots to an expanded digital media business.

Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg detailed the moves last October when unveiled the new company title -- Meta Platforms -- amid what he said was a corporate brand that was too-closely tied to a singular product -- its Facebook social media page --and argued that its myriad activities, as well as its drive to build a so-called shared virtual reality 'metaverse', necessitated change.

"Over time, I hope we are seen as a metaverse company," Zuckerberg said last year.

Meta will sit atop all of Facebook's current properties, including WhatsApp and Instagram, although there are no significant change in the current corporate structure.

The new ticker symbol, however, ends more than ten years of trading as FB on the Nasdaq, where the company debuted its $19 billion IPO on May 18, 2012.

Meta Platforms shares were marked 3.65% lower in early afternoon trading Thursday to change hands $189.44 each, a move that would extend the stock's year-to-date decline to around 44% and value the social media group at around $515 billion.

The new ticker change also comes amid another major event for the group, with longtime chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg announcing her decision to step down later this year.

Sandberg, who is widely credited with navigating Facebook's transition from a brand value to ad-generated revenue, served under CEO Mark Zuckerberg for fourteen years and was, in many respects, the professional public face of the social media giant.

She's continue to serve on the Meta board, she said, after departing her role in the fall, and hinted at a move in global philanthropy following her tenure at Facebook.

Facebook posted its slowest revenue growth in ten years over the first quarter, but saw a rebound in daily active users that offset a near $3 billion loss in its metaverse division and a softer-than-expected near-term forecast.

Group revenues, Meta said, rose 6.6% to $27.908 billion, nearly all of it coming from the new 'Family of Apps' division the company created last year, missing analysts' estimates of a $28.2 billion tally. Ad revenues were up 6.1% to $27 billion.

Reality Labs, the division that will house the company's metaverse plans, generated revenues of $695 million, but lost $2.96 billion for the quarter after a 2021 loss of $10.2 billion.

Looking into the currently quarter, Meta said it sees revenues in the region of $28 to $30 billion, again falling shy of the Street consensus of $30.5 billion.

IN THIS ARTICLE
TheStreet

Tesla Rival Rivian Delivers Bad News

This is a tough time to be a start-up. New entrants into the electric vehicle market are facing a slew of challenges, including runaway inflation, supply chain hold-ups and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Rivian Automotive (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive Inc. Report, which went public in November, is reportedly delaying...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Coinbase and Billionaire Saylor Swept Up in Bitcoin Crash

It's a bitingly cold wind blowing on the crypto sphere and particularly on the king of digital currencies, bitcoin. Bitcoin prices are moving to their lowest levels since 2020. They have fallen more than 12% in the past 24 hours and at last check were around $23,952. Some observers say...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Stocks Plunge, Week Ahead, Tesla Split, Gas Leaps, Bitcoin Crashes - 5 Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Monday, June 13:. 1. -- Stock Futures Tumble As Recession Alarm Flashes Red. U.S. equity futures plunged lower Monday, while Treasury bond yields surged to the point where short-term rates signaled recession, as investors bet on faster and deeper rate hikes from the Federal Reserve following last week's hotter-than-expected inflation data.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Takes Sides in the Gender Identity Debate

Elon Musk loves lighting fires. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report thus uses his Twitter account, which has nearly 98 million followers, to express himself both on urgent matters and on hot societal issues. For several months now, the billionaire entrepreneur has taken a stand on...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Tesla and CEO Elon Musk Are Surprised by Some Great News

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report has established itself as the world's leading automotive group by market cap. The Austin company, founded in 2003, has also become the world's leading electric-vehicle producer, with four production sites on three continents. The company spends nothing on marketing and advertising -- and...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

