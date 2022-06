State police are looking for a man and woman who pulled off a cash swipe at the Punxsutawney Walmart store Friday night. Police say the couple, a man and woman who are both in their forties or fifties, was working together. The woman bought a can of Pepsi and when the cash drawer was opened, she distracted the clerk and the man reached in and stole about $500 in large bills. The cashier suspected something was wrong and questioned the man, who became defensive and then left the store. The woman then fled the store as well.

PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO