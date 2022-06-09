ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, MO

Liberty trash, recycling collection delayed due to truck issues

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V42cL_0g5dC9FO00

LIBERTY, Mo. — A sanitation company said it experienced truck issues and the problems are delaying trash pickup in Liberty.

Republic Services said the truck issues could mean that crews can’t get to all scheduled routes on Thursday.

The company asks households with normal trash pick up on Thursday or Friday to put carts out as normal. Republic Services asks you leave the bin at the curb until the trash is collected.

If needed, the company said Thursday’s route will be completed Friday morning and Friday’s route will be completed Saturday morning.

The company said it would additional updates as more information is available.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KMBC.com

Shelter KC declares a Red Flag Heat Alert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shelter KC has declared a Red Flag Heat Alert to provide water and needed supplies to Kansas City homeless. Monday, June 13, is expected to be very hot with a heat index of 102 to 107 degrees. For those living on the streets, the summer...
KANSAS CITY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City InterContinental Hotel Crumbles On Country Club Plaza

A "luxury" building on the Plaza is in desperate need of repair according to multiple local social media outlets. Let's not forget that taxpayers cash helped support the InterContinental and the surrounding complex back in 2016. Now it's likely they'll be asking for more cash given that we kinda suspect...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Liberty, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Liberty, MO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republic Services#Fox4 News#Nexstar Media Inc
KCTV 5

Tornado watch issued for counties north of Kansas City

What is commonly called a “trench rescue” was underway in Leawood after someone was working and became trapped. PrideFest in Kansas City kicks off, will continue through Sunday. Updated: Jun. 11, 2022 at 3:00 AM UTC. Kansas City’s PrideFest is back this weekend for Pride Month!. Lee’s...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
KMBC.com

Strong storms move through portion of Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Strong storms prompted tornado warnings for areas in northern Missouri. 11:49 p.m. -- The tornado warning for Clay County was canceled. 11:42 p.m. -- The tornado warning for Platte County was canceled. 11:42 p.m. -- This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

I-435 ramp to close at 87th St. Parkway in Lenexa

LENEXA, Kan. —Starting next week drivers in Lenexa may have to reroute their daily commute.   The southbound I-435 ramp onto 87th Street Parkway is scheduled to close on Wednesday, June 15. The ramp will remain closed for about 30 days while crews work to widen the roadway. The closure is part of a larger project […]
LENEXA, KS
tonyskansascity.com

Double Rainbow Over Kansas City

We won't dwell on the otherwise blasphemous messages of social media denizens. Instead . . . We simply appreciate the view. Apropos for Sunday, here's a quick note . . . "As the sun set on Kansas City Saturday night, there were two distinguishable features in the skyline: The color orange and a double-rainbow. "
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy