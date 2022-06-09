ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bella Thorne is suddenly single but isn’t taking questions. But we think we know why

By Madeleine Marr
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

She wants to be left alone.

Bella Thorne is asking her fans not to inquire about her breakup with fiance Benjamin Mascolo.

The two recently ended their three-year relationship and the reasons are still unclear.

It’s doubtful we’ll ever know, despite how much the Internet seems to care. But all signs point to him doing the breaking upping.

The Pembroke Pines native begged followers to not pry. On her Instagram story, Thorne wrote her romantic situation is a “personal matter” and her timeline is pretty much wiped clean of the fellow.

Mascolo shared the actress’ message on his own social media, asking for privacy and to respect his ex’s wishes. He also seems to man up take the blame for the “Time is Up” costars’ issues.

“Only God know how many hearts I’ve broken and how many people I’ve hurt selfishly following my ego, of all the things I could and should do better, and of that I take full responsibility, for all my sins and mistakes – but I know now it was all part of a bigger plan that guided to where I am today,” wrote the Italian pop singer. “I am now ready for a new chapter of my life and have complete faith in what is meant to be, I choose the path of truth above all.”

Thorne still appears on the native Italian’s social media. His last tribute to the redheaded beauty was last month: “Happy Mother’s Day to the future momma of our kids!”

Welp.

The 24-year-old former Disney star and 28-year-old crooner got engaged in March 2021.

U.S. official explains why Juan Guaidó didn’t get an invite to the Summit of the Americas

Eighteen countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including major emitters of migrants to the United States like Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, have joined a regional partnership led by the Biden administration to address historical flows of migrants to its southern border, Assistant Secretary of State for the Western Hemisphere Brian A. Nichols told the Miami Herald in an exclusive interview.
