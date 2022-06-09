ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Temporary detour for Loop the Lake on June 18

By Larissa Donovan
bemidjinow.com
 4 days ago

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says a temporary detour will be in place for the Loop the Lake Festival on June 18. Around 1,000 bicyclists are expected on the course in the morning and early afternoon in the staged,...

bemidjinow.com

Comments / 0

Related
bemidjinow.com

Bemidji Weekend Blotter: 6/9-6/12

The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to from Thursday, June 9, through Sunday, June 12. Officers checked the area of Minnesota Ave. and 8th St. NW for the report of a suspicious male with a flashlight. The subject was not located.
BEMIDJI, MN
valleynewslive.com

Northern Minnesota cleaning up from intense storms

MIDDLE RIVER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Hail and heavy wind did some serious damage in the Northern Valley. People in Middle River, MN are cleaning up after getting hit hard on Sunday, June 12 in Marshall County. Power poles were damaged and some spots saw hail 1.25 inches in...
MIDDLE RIVER, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota’s Recent Rash of Motorcycle Fatalities Continues

Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating another deadly motorcycle crash in Minnesota. There have been at least five deaths in crashes involving motorcycles in the state since last Tuesday. The latest fatal crash occurred Saturday afternoon on the Iron Range. The State Patrol says 71-year-old Leroy...
HIBBING, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Dies After Colliding With SUV In Northern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 71-year-old motorcyclist died Saturday after colliding with an SUV in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 5 and Highway 37, roughly 10 miles east of Hibbing. Investigators say a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on the highway when a Chevrolet Equinox pulled out in front of him. The SUV was at a stop sign and attempting to turn onto the highway’s eastbound lanes. The motorcyclist was identified as a man from Gilbert. His name has yet to be released. No one in the SUV was hurt. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Loop#Country Club Drive#Paul Bunyan Broadcasting#Bemidji State University
cbs3duluth.com

Motorcyclist dies in fatal crash in Hibbing

HIBBING, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Hibbing Saturday afternoon. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at the intersection of County Road 5 and Highway 37 at around 1:42 p.m. Authorities say a Chevy Equinox carrying...
HIBBING, MN
kvrr.com

Fire damages greenhouse in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR-KDLM) – Firefighters from Detroit Lakes, Audubon and Frazee battled a fire at Country Fields Greenhouse along Richwood Road in Detroit Lakes, Friday. The fire was reported just after 10 a.m. in the entryway of the home on the property and spread to the roofline of...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
fox9.com

Missing 20-month-old found safe, a quarter-mile from Minnesota home

FISHER TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A missing toddler was found by search crews Sunday morning, a quarter-mile away from home, the Polk County Sheriff's Office reports. Deputies responded Sunday for the missing child in Fisher Township who had walked away from a home. Deputies were told the toddler had possibly walked away into a nearby wooded area that surrounded the property.
KFIL Radio

Colorful Candy Shop May be Minnesota’s Smallest Candy Store

I think most Minnesotans are familiar with Minnesota's Largest Candy Store. That's literally what they named themselves but it's true, it's the largest candy shop in Minnesota! But what about the other side of things, the smallest candy store in Minnesota? I may have found it, and it's up in Ottertail.
RideApart

ATV Minnesota To Hold 2022 Ride & Rally From September 16 to 18, 2022

To celebrate the rich ATV enthusiasm in Minnesota, the Ride & Rally is an annual event that allows all off-road enthusiasts to hang out, ride, and celebrate their sport. This year, the event will be hosted by the Over The Hills Gang ATV, hailing from the town of Fifty Lakes. There are more than seventy ATV clubs across Minnesota, and the Ride & Rally event is where like-minded enthusiasts can ride and explore aboard their four-wheelers.
bemidjinow.com

Fergus Falls man drowns on Detroit Lake

A Fergus Falls man drowned Wednesday afternoon on Detroit Lake. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Jette Frandson jumped off a pontoon in an area of the lake south of the Holiday Inn and hadn’t resurfaced around 5:30 p.m. More than three hours later, the victim was...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
lptv.org

Firefighters Work to Put Out Shed Fire in Bemidji

The Bemidji Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Thursday evening. A privately-owned shed along Gem Lane NE was engulfed in flames. Bemidji police, firefighters, and EMS were on the scene. Firefighters worked to put out the fire, and plenty of smoke was still present even after flames were...
BEMIDJI, MN
valleynewslive.com

1 dead in New York Mills vehicle accident

NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead after a motor vehicle accident just south of New York Mills. Police say, on Friday at 11:12am, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a two-vehicle crash in the 34000 block of Co Hwy 67.
NEW YORK MILLS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Man Drowns After Jumping Off Pontoon Boat

Authorities in northern Minnesota are reportedly the drowning death of a young man. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the body of 20-year-old Jette Frandson was recovered from Detroit Lake shortly before 9 PM on Wednesday. He was discovered in about 29 feet of water and was pronounced dead at the scene.
DL-Online

Three hurt in head-on crash near Detroit Lakes

Three people were injured in a head-on collision on Highway 34 east of Detroit Lakes on Thursday morning. According to the State Patrol, an eastbound 2013 Buick Enclave collided with a westbound 2019 Ford Explorer about 5 miles east of Detroit Lakes. The driver of the Buick, Sharon Ann Davis,...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
bemidjinow.com

Neilson Reise on Bemidji City Council work session agenda

The Bemidji City Council will discuss the Neilson Reise Arena in their work session Monday. The arena has not been in use since March 2020 when the pandemic began. The city has since opted not to incur the cost to reopen it and has instead partnered with the Bemidji Community Arena to serve local ice needs.
BEMIDJI, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Large police presence in Detroit Lakes

(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- Several agencies have descended on a body of water in Detroit Lakes. The Detroit Lakes Police Department says crews originally responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m, and have been joined by the Detroit Lakes Fire Department, Minnesota Highway Patrol and a dive team. It is...
valleynewslive.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A person riding a motorcycle, 33-year-old Jordan Schweitzer of Fargo, is hurt after a crash around noon on Friday. Fargo Police say Schweitzer was operating the motorcycle westbound on 12th Avenue N near Interstate 29. Clark Hamre, of Fergus Falls, was operating a bobtail International truck southbound on Interstate 29 and had turned westbound on 12th Avenue N. Police say Schweitzer approached the truck and laid the bike down, sliding into the truck. Schweitzer was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious injuries. Clark wasn’t hurt. The crash remains under investigation by the ND Highway Patrol. At this point, no one has been charged.
FARGO, ND
lptv.org

Itasca County Confirms High Rates of COVID-19 Cases, Another Resident Dies of the Disease

Itasca County Public Health recently confirmed that new cases of COVID-19 are continuing to spread since mid-May. According to their latest press release, as of June 7th, 182 new cases are confirmed over the last two weeks. The 14-day rate per 10,000 people is 40.6. In addition, another Itasca County resident died due to COVID-19. This death brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 148. These rates have remained at this new high since mid-May. But, the public health officials state that the case numbers are not as severe as in the winter months.
AM 1390 KRFO

One Minnesota County Has More Lakes Than Anywhere Else

Yes, we know that Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes. In fact, there are actually more than that, but it's rounded to ten thousand. But, there is actually a county in Minnesota that has more lakes in that one county than any other in Minnesota, and the whole country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy