Woman travels from Lowcountry to Upstate to deal drugs, deputies say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested after deputies said she traveled from the Lowcountry to the Upstate to deal drugs.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office received a tip in May that Shiphrah Kristal Deas, 24, of Ladson, was traveling up from North Charleston to sell illegal narcotics from a Spartanburg County hotel.
Deputies obtained a search warrant for Deas’ hotel room at The Brookwood Inn located at 4930 College Drive.
During the search on June 2, deputies seized the following items:
- 169.5 grams of methamphetamine
- 163.5 grams of an opioid
- 1 firearm
- $1,679
Deas was charged with trafficking methamphetamine over 100 grams, trafficking heroin/ fentanyl over 28 grams and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
She is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center without bond.
