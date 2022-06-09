ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Woman travels from Lowcountry to Upstate to deal drugs, deputies say

By Bethany Fowler
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HDBVH_0g5d6ghR00

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested after deputies said she traveled from the Lowcountry to the Upstate to deal drugs.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office received a tip in May that Shiphrah Kristal Deas, 24, of Ladson, was traveling up from North Charleston to sell illegal narcotics from a Spartanburg County hotel.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for Deas’ hotel room at The Brookwood Inn located at 4930 College Drive.

During the search on June 2, deputies seized the following items:

  • 169.5 grams of methamphetamine
  • 163.5 grams of an opioid
  • 1 firearm
  • $1,679

Deas was charged with trafficking methamphetamine over 100 grams, trafficking heroin/ fentanyl over 28 grams and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

She is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center without bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Sheriff: women arrested after kids hit with metal knuckles

CONNELLY SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say two women have been arrested on felony child abuse charges after the children of one of the women were hit with a pair of metal knuckles in their home. Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant said in a Facebook post that the children were hospitalized with […]
CONNELLY SPRINGS, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Inmate dies in Uptown detention center jail cell, sheriff says

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An inmate inside Uptown’s detention center died in his cell on Saturday morning, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said. Correctional officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10 a.m. Saturday. 42-year-old Tommy Hucks was found unresponsive in his cell, CPR efforts were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Ladson, SC
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
WNCT

Man faces cruelty charges, 30+ horses, other animals seized

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Friday afternoon for animal cruelty in Woodruff. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office charged 56-year-old Paul Gregory Kica, of Woodruff, with 10 counts of 1st-degree ill-treatment of animals. The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department responded to a home around 8:36 a.m. near Highway 221 in reference to animal […]
WOODRUFF, SC
News19 WLTX

Driver killed in roll-over crash in Newberry County, SCHP confirms

POMARIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a Friday crash that occurred just before 1 p.m. in Newberry County. According to Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on U.S. 176 near St. Phillips Church Road - or roughly 5.6 miles northwest of Pomaria.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Lowcountry#Heroin#Upstate#The Brookwood Inn#4930 College Drive#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Teen charged in shooting that injured 3 people at NC mall

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged in a shooting that wounded three people at a North Carolina mall, police said. Two men and a woman were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening after they were shot in the parking lot of the Eastridge Mall in Gastonia on Friday, […]
WSPA 7News

Father and Son arrested on drug charges while out on bond in NC

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man and his son that were both out on bond were arrested Friday on multiple charges. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged both 56-year-old Charles Robert Brown Sr. and 27-year-old Cody Thomas Brown with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Steele Creek Husband Missing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. A woman in Steele creek is desperate for the safe return of her missing husband. Nadia, Artem Markov’s wife reported him missing on Thursday, June 7th. Nadia says the last messages from her husband were received at 9:40 p.m. before he went missing around midnight. Markov was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCNC

Man found shot to death near Lake Wylie fishing pier, York County investigators say

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — A homicide investigation is now underway after a man was found shot to death at a park in Lake Wylie earlier this week. According to the York County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Terron "TJ" Healy of Clover was found dead on Monday, June 6 near a fishing pier with several gunshot wounds. His body was discovered by a woman walking on a trail at Quigley Park. Detectives say she did not see anyone else around at the time. It's believed he was shot sometime the night before.
LAKE WYLIE, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Wanted Suspect Apprehended By SWAT Officers In North Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SWAT officers apprehended a 29-year-old man wanted on several outstanding warrants in north Charlotte Friday. Around 11:45 a.m., officers attempted to serve Lonnie Raye III, 29, with multiple arrest warrants at his home on McCord Street. At the scene, officers were able to communicate with the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

17-year-old charged in deadly shooting at Gastonia gas station

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a teen in connection with a shooting at a Gastonia gas station Thursday afternoon that left a 20-year-old dead. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the 17-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of Lamar McCoy. “Investigators do not...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

One dead after shooting in Gastonia, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon, police say. According to the Gastonia Police Department (GPD), police were called to a shooting at 4:49 p.m. where they found a male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The male victim, who has been identified as...
GASTONIA, NC
WNCT

WNCT

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy