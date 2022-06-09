Report: Osabuohien to work out with Knicks, Cavs

J.J. Redick is fighting against the old guard of NBA media’s need to wax nostalgic. And he is right. Usually watching the talking heads of the professional sports world is an activity left to barber shops and dentists’ offices, understandably utilized as background noise while teeth get drilled and buzzcuts are delivered. So much of what is said can be attributed to “back in my day,” hazy at best, incorrect at worst recollections of eras gone by. Comparing one time to another is risky when it comes to the history of the world, much less the NFL, MLB, or NBA.

