SAN DIEGO — A California woman was killed Tuesday when a man driving a Tesla went airborne and fatally struck her, authorities said. The driver, Frank Shoaf, 39, was arrested and charged with gross vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence of drugs and causing bodily injury, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The court has issued a provisional order of no bail, though he has a bail review hearing scheduled for June 22, according to KNSD-TV.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO