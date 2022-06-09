ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truck stuck on Chestnut Street railroad underpass in Springfield

By Nick DeGray
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A truck was stuck under the railroad underpass on Chestnut Street in Springfield Thursday morning.

Our 22News crews saw the tractor trailer wedged under the bridge next to Lyman Street. Crews had to close one of the two lanes as they worked to remove the truck.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News the driver was cited for driving a prohibited motor vehicle in an area that is prohibited and where signs are posted conspicuously.

Lori LeBlanc Astwood
3d ago

of course there will be a citation to the driver. All truck drivers know the height of their trucks and trailers. That bridge has a warning before you go under it so he had time to stop before he wedged his trailer under there. This happens how many times a year here????,,

