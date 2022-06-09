Truck stuck on Chestnut Street railroad underpass in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A truck was stuck under the railroad underpass on Chestnut Street in Springfield Thursday morning.
Our 22News crews saw the tractor trailer wedged under the bridge next to Lyman Street. Crews had to close one of the two lanes as they worked to remove the truck.
Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News the driver was cited for driving a prohibited motor vehicle in an area that is prohibited and where signs are posted conspicuously.
