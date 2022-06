A local kayaker and father found the body of Mas DeChhat, the 6-year-old who drowned while on a family fishing trip at Deer Island, in the Merrimack River on Sunday. Mas' body was found by Darin Kelsey near Newburyport's Pipers Quarry, authorities said Sunday. Kelsey lives along the river and decided to go out – like many good Samaritans over the weekend – to try to help first responders locate the boy.

NEWBURYPORT, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO