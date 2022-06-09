ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Scientists pinpoint brain's 'sickness center' in study with animals

By HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ui0D9_0g5cxacg00

A small area of your brain triggers the familiar symptoms of fever, chills, fatigue and loss of appetite when you have a viral or bacterial infection, new animal research suggests.

The findings could eventually lead to ways to reverse this process when symptoms pose a risk to patients, such as when a fever gets too high or people don't eat or drink enough, according to the Harvard University scientists.

It was already known that in response to information from the immune system, the brain causes symptoms of illness when people get sick. But how and where this happens in the brain had remained a mystery.

Until now.

In the new study with mice, the researchers pinpointed about 1,000 previously unidentified neurons near the base of the brain that induce symptoms of sickness in response to infection. However, animal research doesn't always pan out in humans.

The neurons are in an area of the hypothalamus, a part of the brain that controls key functions that keep the body in a balanced, healthy state.

Located right next to a permeable section of the brain called the blood-brain barrier, which helps circulates blood to the brain. These neurons have receptors that detect molecular signals from the immune system, an ability most neurons don't have.

"It was important for us to establish this general principle that the brain can even sense these immune states," because this "was poorly understood before," said study author Jessica Osterhout.

She is a postdoctoral researcher in the lab of Catherine Dulac, a professor of molecular and cellular biology and of arts and sciences at Harvard University.

"If we know how it works, perhaps we can help patients who have difficulty with these kinds of symptoms, like chemo patients or cancer patients, for example, who have a very low appetite but there's really nothing we can do for them," Osterhout noted in a Harvard news release.

The original goal of the study, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, was to examine what's known as the fever effect in people with autism. It refers to a reduction in autism symptoms when a patient has infection symptoms such as a fever.

The researchers wanted to find the neurons that generate fever and link them to neurons involved with social behavior. Instead, they found neurons that are activated when a mouse is sick.

The team plans further investigation into other effects of the neurons they identified in this study and to revisit the fever effect in people with autism.

More information

There's more on fever at the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Millions of Covid-19 patients are warned they may have a deadly hidden kidney disease as shock medical study finds one in five are at risk - but it can be treated if detected early

Millions of Covid patients may have an undiagnosed, potentially fatal acute kidney disease, according to a new study. University of Queensland researchers say one in five virus patients admitted to hospital and two in five in intensive care develop acute kidney disease (AKI), a condition where the kidneys fail to filter waste from the blood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Popular Vitamin Causing The Human Eye To Attack Itself

Experts have warned that a popular vitamin supplement could raise the risk of BLINDNESS. Vitamin supplements are meant to provide the body with the vitamins it requires for maximum health. One problem with the pills is that they are not regulated, which means that many boosters have high concentrations of ingredients that could be harmful. Another common problem is inappropriate dosing. With some supplements, failure to follow the directions could result in “severe vision” loss.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Animal Research#Immune System#Cancer#The Harvard University
natureworldnews.com

Aging to Your 70s and Above Makes a “Catastrophic Change” in Your Body, Says Research

A revolutionary theoretical approach of aging that suggests that individuals might gradually turn feeble, following nearing their 70s; has opened the promise of novel medicines for age-related drop and illnesses. The "Catastrophic Change" During 70s and Above. Cambridge scientists concluded a mechanism that causes a fatal shift in hormone levels...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
scitechdaily.com

5 Warning Signs You’re Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a role in muscle relaxation, blood pressure regulation, and nerve function. Magnesium is also involved in the production of energy from food. That’s why some people call it the “energy mineral.”. Despite its importance, not everyone gets enough. Magnesium deficiency is...
FITNESS
The Independent

One in four people with dementia ‘suffer symptoms for two years before diagnosis’

One in four people with dementia experience symptoms for more than two years before they are diagnosed, according to new research.A study for the Alzheimer’s Society suggests signs of dementia are too often dismissed by families or individuals as simply old age.The charity has produced a new checklist with the Royal College of GPs to help people identify symptoms of dementia and seek help in getting diagnosed.It includes ticking whether people suffer memory problems, such as struggling to find the right words or repeating questions and phrases; issues with daily living such as struggling to pay bills or getting lost;...
The Independent

Mother with ‘more than 100 tumours’ in her body reveals the everyday symptom that was a sign of stage 4 cancer

A 30-year-old mother issued a death sentence after her heartburn turned out to be stage 4 bowel cancer like Bowelbabe Dame Deborah James is fundraising for £2k-a-month treatment that could buy her time to see her two children grow up “even just a little”.When “fit and healthy” catering assistant Amie Walton suddenly felt a shooting pain in both shoulders in September 2020, she dismissed it as fatigue from playing with son Harry, eight, and daughter Mia, six.But just 12 hours after arriving at Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, where she lives with her fiancé, escalator engineer Chris Mills,...
CANCER
Medical Daily

Four Strange COVID Symptoms You Might Not Have Heard About

Well over two years into the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of COVID cases continue to be recorded around the world every day. With the rise of new variants, the symptoms of COVID have also evolved. Initially, the NHS regarded a fever, cough, and loss or change in sense of smell or taste as the main symptoms which could indicate COVID infection. Now, recently updated NHS guidance suggests also looking out for symptoms including a sore throat, blocked or runny nose, and a headache.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
376K+
Followers
58K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy