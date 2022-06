(Editors note: The UCDD ran this piece almost three years ago, but it remains relevant today. Soaring fuel prices and stifling inflation have put a dent in many a vacation plan. Yet, there are alternatives which are within an easy drive from anywhere in Union County where you can get a bang for your buck. They are called ‘staycations’ which gets you out for some fun without running up the balance on your credit card. We have updated the relevant info and excised a place or two, but these place remain up and running and are worth the trip.

UNION COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO