Possible Impaired Driver Hits Motorcyclist During Pursuit

(KTTS News) — Two people are dead after a crash early Sunday morning in Springfield. Police say a pickup hit another pickup that was making a left turn at Chestnut and West Bypass. The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Ronica Tollison, 37, and Britany Toothman, 34, both from Willard,...
(KTTS News) — A woman has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2018 death of Barbara Foster. Elizabeth McKeown was charged with hitting Foster’s car, luring her out of the vehicle, and running her over. The jury also found her guilty of armed criminal action. A...
(KTTS News) — The Springfield Police Department hopes a separate homicide unit can help lower violent crime in the community. Violent crimes have been on the rise in Springfield. Captain Tony Vienhage says before this year, all violent crimes were handled by one unit. KY3 says the department has...
(KTTS News) — SummitMedia-Springfield won four Missouri Broadcasters Association awards on Saturday. 1st Place for Best Opinion/Commentary — Nick Reed/Sarah Myers, NewsTalk 104.1: Attorney Dee Wampler on grief. 1st Place for Best Podcast — Katie Koslova, Power 96.5: The American Dream. Certificate of Merit for Best Podcast...
