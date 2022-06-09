ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Delvin LeCompte

houmatimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelvin J. LeCompte, 85, a native of Chauvin and a resident of Houma, passed away on June 7, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 66 years...

www.houmatimes.com

Related
houmatimes.com

Join the Groundbreaking Ceremony of the Houma Courthouse Bandstand!

The Hache Grant Association invites the community to join in celebration at the Groundbreaking Ceremony of the Houma Courthouse Bandstand, at 11 a.m. on June 13, at the Houma Courthouse Square. The project is made possible by a partnership between the Hache Grant Association, Houma Downtown Development Corporation and the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Man wanted in Terrebonne business disturbance

Terrebonne Parish Tim Soignet was made aware of a Facebook posting completed by the Thibodaux Police Department and Chief Bryan Zeringue, concerning an investigation of a disturbance that occurred at a local Terrebonne business. Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed that an investigation is being conducted into the incident, and arrest warrants have been filed for a Thibodaux man in connection with the investigation.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux man charged with Terrorizing, Hate Crimes

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Thibodaux man in connection an investigation at a local Terrebonne business. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office learned that Vincent Melvin, 59, of Thibodaux, turned himself into the Thibodaux Police Department, and was arrested on charges of Terrorizing and Hate Crimes, stemming from a June 7, 2022 investigation.
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Nicholls named Keep Louisiana Beautiful University Affiliate

Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB), a non-profit focused on community improvement through litter prevention, environmental education, and beautification has graduated its first class of seven university affiliates and will open the new application cycle July 15. The KLB university affiliate program, engaging college students in environmental stewardship and sustainability practices, is now the largest and most successful program of its kind in the U.S.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Faith over Fear: How Resilency Moved a Local Family to Thrive After Hurricane Devastation

Hurricane Ida was an uninvited yet familiar guest to Chad and Monique Naquin who lost their business after the storm left the building of operations leveled to the ground. The couple had a fabrication company, Marine Aluminum Products, LLC, which was founded in 2003. They started building boats in Chauvin and Chad said they were doing well until Hurricane Katrina changed the landscape of South Louisiana. The storm damaged the building they were renting to a point where they could not work anymore which then led them to move the business into a building they owned in Point-aux-Chenes so they could continue working while the rented building was being repaired. Twenty-three days later, Hurricane Rita put six feet of water into the same building, ‘I’m sure you understand that with insurance, it takes 30 days after you make a change,” Chad explained, “So we basically lost everything at that point. All of our equipment, all of our aluminum, everything that we were doing just went away at that point.”
CHAUVIN, LA
houmatimes.com

Keep Cool and Save Money this Summer with these Entergy Tips

We’re just days away from the first day of summer and Louisianan’s are enjoying the many advantages of America’s favorite season. Children are out of school, days are longer, fresh garden vegetables are blossoming, and beach trips are in full swing. Although the warmth of summer days creates the perfect opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities, blazing temperatures can have a negative impact on your electric bill.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

TPL Teaches Young Adults Life Skills at Adulting 101 Workshop

Growing through adolescence can be a challenging time during the transition between childhood and adulthood. In an effort to help parents send their children on a life skill voyage, Terrebonne Parish Library will host an Adulting 101 Life Skills workshop for teens. The course will be held every Thursday from...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Lafourche Library offers LEGO Robotics Workshop

Lafourche Parish Public Library will host a series of Lego Robotics workshops, teaching young engineers how to build a LEGO creation and bring it to life using computer software. The Lego Robotics workshop is an highly engaging and exciting way to learn the fundamentals of programming and engineering. The program...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA

