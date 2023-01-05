Death in Paradise season 12: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Death in Paradise season 12 stars Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker, who's solving more murder mysteries on the fictional island of Saint Marie. And he even has a love interest this time in Sophie!

Death in Paradise recently enjoyed its second Christmas special after the first one, shown over the 2021 festive season, proved a massive hit, getting over eight million viewers.

Now the Christmas special has aired we know even more about what to expect in the new series, which has now started on BBC One.

The plot of the opening episode saw a group of astronomers gathering on the cliffs of Saint Marie to watch Jupiter and Saturn align — a once-in-a-lifetime planetary event.

But one of them, renowned professor Bertrand Sworder, is murdered! Neville and Namoi investigate, while Darlene reveals she has passed her police exam.

Meanwhile, teasing episode two, the BBC says: "The team investigate a preppers commune when one of their members is poisoned inside a locked bunker. Meanwhile, Neville has a series of adventurous dates with Sophie."

So, what else is in store in Death in Paradise season 12? Who’s back? And when is it likely to be on our screens? Plus who's guest-starring? What to Watch investigates…

Death in Paradise season 12 began on Friday, January 6 at 9pm on BBC One. Episode two will air on Friday, January 13 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes will also be on BBC iPlayer. It will be shown in the US at a later date.

Death in Paradise season 12 plot

The BBC has teased the new series, saying: "The new series kicks off with the mysterious death of a celebrity astronomer and a change of job for Darlene. We also meet a bunch of Preppers digging in for the apocalypse on a Saint Marie hillside, when the end comes dramatically early for one of them. An impossible killing on a boat takes the team to a beautiful beach under threat, and an apparently straightforward domestic murder twists into what could be Neville's greatest ever challenge..."

OK, spoiler ahead if you've not seen the festive episode yet... so Neville has a love interest! Yep, Sophie (Chelsea Edge) enjoyed Christmas dinner with Neville and while there weren't exactly sparks flying there is romance in store. The trailer for the new series sees Neville and Sophie poised to kiss on the beach.

Can Neville finally get over Florence?

Could Neville and Sophie become an item in the new series? (Image credit: BBC)

What happened in episode one?

A group of stargazers gathers on the Saint Marie coast, but one of them, professor Bertrand Sworder, falls to their death. Neville concludes that the victim was pushed rather than jumped, largely due to the fact they have torn out a crossword and not finished it. The suspects all have potential motives. Meanwhile, the Commissioner is having a personal crisis. Having discovered he has a daughter, he's now not sure he wants to meet her. What would happen if they didn't like each other? Catherine tries to supply wise words, but the Commissioner remains torn.

Sophie is back in Saint Marie and heads over to see Neville where she's introduced to Harry the lizard. She tells Neville that she only has time for a holiday romance, but that seems enough for Neville and they share their first kiss.

Neville eventually cracks the case after working out a clever trick involving a rope ladder!

Death in Paradise season 12 cast

Look who's back! The Commissioner, Neville and Naomi will all return for the new series. (Image credit: BBC / Red Planet / Denis Guyenon)

Ralf Little is back as DI Neville Parker for Death in Paradise season 12.

Don Warrington — the only surviving cast member from the show’s first-ever episode — is also back as the Commissioner.

Elizabeth Bourgine, who’s been in the show since the second-ever episode, will return as Catherine Bordey. Plus Tahj Miles (Officer Marlon Pryce), Shantol Jackson (Sergeant Naomi Thomas), and Ginny Holder (Darlene) are all confirmed for the new run.

Who’s guest-starring in Death in Paradise season 12?

Guest stars include Chelsea Edge ( I Hate Suzie ), Robert Webb ( Peep Show ), Hakeem Kae-Kazim ( Black Sails ), Jo Martin ( Doctor Who ), Christopher Villiers ( Top Secret! ), Kevin Eldon ( Sanditon ), Amit Shah ( Happy Valley ), Jo Hartley ( After Life ), Barney Walsh ( The Larkins ), John Michie ( Coronation Street ), Fiona Button ( The Split ), Okorie Chukwu ( Kate & Koji) , Gamba Cole ( The Outlaws ), Cara Theobald ( Downton Abbey ) and more.

Will Josephine Jobert return as Florence?

Well, it's certainly not been ruled out. Florence didn't die at the end of series 11 and all she said was that she needed time away from Saint Marie. So the door has very much been left open for Josephine Jobert to return. Could Florence and Neville finally get together? It could be a way of them both exiting the show as husband and wife.

Will Ralf Little leave Death in Paradise season 12?

Ralf Little isn't expected to leave Death in Paradise yet, however, he has now been on the show for quite a long time. The average length of time on the show as the lead detective is about three years and that's how long Ralf will have served by the end of season 12, so perhaps it will be his last?

Is Camille Bordey in Death in Paradise season 12?

Camille returned in series 10, however, there's no word yet on whether Sara Martins might make another comeback for series 12. She does though at least get name-checked by her mum Catherine in the first episode of season 12.

Is Kris Marshall in the new series of Death in Pardise?

Kris Marshall as Humphrey (Image credit: BBC)

Well, excitingly Kris Marshall is making a return to the Death in Paradise universe, but in a spin-off, rather than the main show. Kris will star as DI Humphrey Goodman in spin-off Beyond Paradise . He will star alongside Sally Bretton, who plays Humphrey's fianceé, Martha. Humphrey is now a cop in rural Britain and there are plenty of murders for him to solve!

Is there a trailer?

Yes, one has landed at last!

Is Death in Paradise still being made?

Yes, Death in Paradise is still being made. We know series 12 is on its way and there are likely to be more series too as it's such a huge global hit.