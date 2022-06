Impact substitutes led Racing Louisville FC’s USL W League side back from an early deficit Sunday for a 3-2 victory over Midwest United FC in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Four minutes after coming on, Clara Robbins fired a grounded shot from distance to convert in the 37th minute on the assist from Ashley Cathro. Later, Ally Schlegel — a halftime sub — leveled the score in the 54th minute.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO