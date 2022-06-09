ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Paws for Pets -- "Impurrfect" season

By Susan Rodabaugh, York Adopt A Pet
York News-Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKitten season is upon us. While it’s that perfect time of year to expect kittens, unfortunately not all kittens get that perfect welcome into this world. Some even struggle to survive. Since March 15, we have received about 50 stray kittens -- a majority are without their mothers...

yorknewstimes.com

York News-Times

High school sweethearts celebrate 75 years of marriage

YORK -- Everyone knows of those small town high school sweethearts that just can’t get enough of each other. Melvin and JoAnn Reetz of York have been gushing over one another for 75 years and their love for one another keeps on growing. Melvin and JoAnn both attended York...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Tonniges to lead museum transition efforts this summer

YORK -- This summer, Genevieve Tonniges of York will be working as the Anna Bemis Palmer Museum Fellow to organize the museum collections and prepare temporary displays in the Anna Bemis Palmer Archives and Classroom building at 520 North Grant. Tonniges will be graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Four Corners Health District jumps to COVID red zone

YORK – While time was spent (and enjoyed) in the green zone (which indicates low levels of community transmission of COVID-19), it now appears the Four Corners Health District is back up in the red zone which indicates a high level of community transmission of COVID. This is the...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Watch now: Cyclists finish 40th Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska

WAHOO — Sweaty and exhausted, but also smiling, cyclists put their kickstands down here after an eventful week of riding through Nebraska. After a few years’ delay because of COVID-19 concerns, participants in the annual Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska (BRAN) celebrated the end of its 40th ride Saturday morning at the Saunders County Fairgrounds.
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wednesday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Fusion and Blackbirds play softball tourney at Hastings

HASTINGS - The District 4 and District 7 softball tournaments were this weekend at the USA Softball Complex just north of Hastings. There was action in four divisions with York having teams in two divisions while the Gresham Blackbirds had four teams playing and representing all four brackets. The York...
HASTINGS, NE
York News-Times

Senior Kings trip twice on baseball diamond

CRETE – Fresh off a 6-4 victory over Wilber on Friday evening, the York Cornerstone Senior Kings returned to the diamond for the second day of tournament action in Crete on Saturday. York dropped the first tilt of the day against Nemaha 10-3 before closing the weekend with an 8-1 loss against Malcolm.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

City’s downtown street work will begin June 20

YORK – The postponed downtown street work will now begin June 20, according to the public works department. During the week of June 20, Lincoln and Grant Avenues will be covered with a new layer of asphalt. Crews will rework some of the patches on June 20 and then the asphalt equipment will roll the new layer of asphalt the following three days.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Cornerstone Juniors split a pair of games at Ashland

ASHLAND – The York Cornerstone Junior Kings split a pair of games at a tournament in Ashland this weekend, falling 19-2 to Westview on Saturday but rebounding to take down Chick-Fil-A 9-5 on Sunday. Westview 19, York 2. York trailed 3-2 after two innings, but Westview blew the game...
ASHLAND, NE
York News-Times

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2022 in York, NE

The York area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

York woman charged with 14 counts after search warrant is served

YORK – Paula Underwood, 50, of York, has been charged with 14 criminal counts after a search warrant was served in York. According to court documents, a residential search warrant was served in the 3100 Block of South Lincoln Avenue. The warrant was limited to a basement of a residence, its outbuildings and sheds.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Arraignment held in 8-count drug case

YORK – Arraignment proceedings were held in York County District Court for Jeremy Matthews, 22, of Denver, Colo., who is charged with eight offenses in a case involving illegal drugs, weapons and driving under the influence. This case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was...
YORK COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

Woman accused of assaulting deputies

YORK – A 19-year-old woman from Kansas City, Mo., is accused of assaulting deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department. Angelique Herrington appeared this past week for arraignment in York County District Court, before Judge James Stecker. According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s...
YORK COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

Senator Mark Kolterman reviews his eight years as District 24 senator

SEWARD -- Nebraska State Senator Mark Kolterman of Seward was the keynote speaker at a recent Seward Rotary Club meeting. He talked about his last eight years of representing District 24 at the Nebraska Legislature. Kolterman, a lifelong resident of Seward and District 24, is in his last year as...
SEWARD, NE
York News-Times

Carson Fehlhafer is YNT Male Athlete of the Year

YORK - When Centennial’s Carson Fehlhafer entered high school as a freshman, he said he was not in shape to do much of anything. Now as he looks forward to attending college at Concordia University next fall and playing both football and being a member of the track and field team, he looks back on what it took to get him to where he is now.
YORK, NE

