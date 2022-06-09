See the teaser for Hulu's Mike Tyson series, featuring 'Moonlight' star Trevante Rhodes

Mike, the Hulu biographical series all about Mike Tyson, is coming soon.

Specifically, you’ll see the limited series on August 25. It stars Trevante Rhodes, who starred in Moonlight, The Predator, Bird Box and The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

In the teaser that was just released, you’ll see flashes of a young Tyson, the familiar voice of the boxer as done by Rhodes, but also some scenes of the awfulness that’s part of his life.

And that’s absolutely part of the series, as showrunner Karin Gist told Entertainment Weekly.

The show is not meant to glorify his life,” she said. “We were never trying to say that Mike Tyson is a hero or Mike Tyson is a villain. Our goal was to take a very complicated and controversial figure and try to get under the hood of what he was praised and vilified for while staying true to our North Star of ‘no one person is one thing.'”

Here’s the teaser: