U.S. Politics

Will Tonight's Capitol Riot Hearing Deliver Bombshells or Be Another Dud?

By Elizabeth Nolan Brown
 5 days ago
"There will be a lot of new information revealed at [Thursday's] hearing," a committee aide told reporters yesterday, per CNBC. "We will be revealing new details showing that the violence of January 6 was the result of a coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election and stop...

Alex Drake
5d ago

Well... its FINALLY happened.. The Democrats have turned Congress into a staged Reality Show. I'm sure Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Shumer will sit up on a podium in front of a gong. They can bring in the " Masked Democrat " as a sideshow. He can leap off the top rope into the well of the house. But wait! There's more! The Ghost of Ted Kennedy will be making an appearance. AOC will come in wearing full body armor and carrying a 44 Magnum saying there is a " contract" out on her. Maybe they can have rappers perform between witnesses. Oprah will show up and give a car away to the best witness. Jussie Smollett can appear with the noose around his neck and claim he was attacked by President Trump. And, yes... America can play along too by calling an 800 number and voting on who you want to have as a surprise witness.

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney Blasts Fellow Republicans After 'Great Replacement' Mass Shooting

U.S. Representative Liz Cheney called on fellow Republicans to reject white supremacism, days after a teenage gunman motivated by the right-wing "great replacement" theory allegedly killed 10 people in a racist shooting in western New York state. "The House GOP leadership has enabled white nationalism, white supremacy, and anti-semitism," Cheney,...
BUFFALO, NY
The Jan. 6 committee is holding hearings on its investigation of the Capitol riot

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is holding a series of public hearings this month on what it has learned so far. The second is Monday morning. The panel announced Monday that former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien will no longer appear as a witness "due to a family emergency" and that the hearing will be delayed 30-45 minutes from its scheduled 10 a.m. start time.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions

Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature from the Institute for Justice. This week, the Supreme Court ruled that Customs and Border Protection officers have de facto absolute immunity from constitutional claims for damages. But the ruling leaves the door open ever so slightly to Fourth Amendment claims against federal officers doing domestic policing unrelated to the border or national security. The fate of a pair of pending IJ cert petitions will shed more light on that. They involve an officer who fabricated a sex-trafficking scheme and had our wholly innocent, then-teenage client imprisoned for several years and another officer who went rogue, tried to shoot our client in the head, and used his authority to have our client detained. Click here to read our just-filed supplemental brief.
What the Chesa Boudin Recall Means for America

In 2020, Chesa Boudin became San Francisco's district attorney, promising radical new policies that exemplified the city's leading-edge liberalism. Cops would make fewer arrests, and more wrongdoers would be diverted to drug and mental health programs instead of prison. Prosecutors would be forbidden from seeking cash bail, and arrests for consensual sex work, "public camping," and public urination would be a thing of the past.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Uvalde Shows Once Again That Cops Are Just Armed Bureaucrats

As a backlash to last year's disruptive Black Lives Matter protests, many Americans have gone out of their way to show support for police officers. In my conservative community, those blue-striped back-the-badge flags seem to outnumber Old Glory—and political yard signs eagerly boast law-enforcement endorsements. Police unions emphasize heroic...
UVALDE, TX
Barrett v. Gorsuch

Among the five opinions the Supreme Court released yesterday was Denezpi v. United States, in which the Court held that the Double Jeopardy Clause does not bar successive prosecutions of distinct offenses arising from a single act, even if a single sovereign prosecutes them. Justice Barrett wrote for the Court. Justice Gorsuch dissented, joined (in part) by Justices Sotomayor and Kagan.
No Habeas Corpus for Happy the Elephant

From today's opinion from New York's high court in In the Matter of Nonhuman Rights Project, Inc., written by Judge DiFiore:. For centuries, the common law writ of habeas corpus has safeguarded the liberty rights of human beings by providing a means to secure release from illegal custody. The question before us on this appeal is whether petitioner Nonhuman Rights Project may seek habeas corpus relief on behalf of Happy, an elephant residing at the Bronx Zoo, in order to secure her transfer to an elephant sanctuary. Because the writ of habeas corpus is intended to protect the liberty right of human beings to be free of unlawful confinement, it has no applicability to Happy, a nonhuman animal who is not a "person" subjected to illegal detention. Thus, while no one disputes that elephants are intelligent beings deserving of proper care and compassion, the courts below properly granted the motion to dismiss the petition for a writ of habeas corpus, and we therefore affirm….
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The January 6 Hearings May Be Surprisingly Worthwhile

The House select committee investigating January 6 put on a good show in its first public performance, teasing the major plot points Americans can expect to hear over the coming weeks and offering juicy glimpses of the evidence it has been gathering. Most congressional committee hearings seem set up to...
