ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WBZ News Director Jessi Miller Bradley Out

By Kevin Eck
AdWeek
 5 days ago

WBZ news director Jessi Miller Bradley is out at the Boston CBS owned...

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

Keith Garvin to Anchor Evenings at KPRC in Houston

Keith Garvin has been named anchor for Houston NBC affiliate KPRC. Garvin has worked at KPRC as an anchor and reporter since 2012. Starting June 20, he’ll co-anchor alongside Lauren Freeman at 5 p.m. and Daniella Guzman at 6 and 10 p.m. “Keith is the perfect co-anchor for KPRC...
HOUSTON, TX
AdWeek

Javier Soto Joins Phoenix ABC Affiliate as Evening Anchor

Javier Soto is joining KNXV as an evening anchor. Soto comes from KTVK in Phoenix, where he was a morning anchor. At KNXV, he’ll co-anchor alongside Katie Raml, replacing Steve Irvin who retired last month after nearly 20 years at the station. “ABC15 has an amazing reputation in Arizona,”...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy