WBZ News Director Jessi Miller Bradley Out

Javier Soto is joining KNXV as an evening anchor. Soto comes from KTVK in Phoenix, where he was a morning anchor. At KNXV, he’ll co-anchor alongside Katie Raml, replacing Steve Irvin who retired last month after nearly 20 years at the station. “ABC15 has an amazing reputation in Arizona,”...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO