In my spring column, I wrote about the borough of Wilkinsburg, encouraging Pittsburgh City Council to vote in favor of annexing the failed municipality. When I wrote it though, it had been years since I’d veered off of Wilkinsburg’s main drag — Penn Avenue — and actually explored the borough. Last month, I drove all over Wilkinsburg (as well as East Hills, North Braddock, Homewood and the Hill District). And even after 37 years as a journalist here and “seeing it all,” what I saw shocked me.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO