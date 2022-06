Ollie Pope said he had learnt from the "unbelievable" Joe Root after scoring his second Test hundred - and seeing his team-mate continue his staggering form with his 27th. Pope struck 145 on day three of the second LV= Insurance Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, his first century since being promoted to the No 3 spot and maiden ton on home soil, with his previous hundred for England coming against South Africa in Port Elizabeth in January 2020.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO