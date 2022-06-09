BART recovers after system wide computer failure causes delays

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – BART trains are running late Thursday morning after suffering a complete shutdown of the system.

Pre-dawn riders were scrambling to find other ways to get to work after arriving to find station doors were locked.

BART said a computer problem at headquarters shutdown the entire system. However, almost as quickly as it started, the issue was resolved and trains are now back in service.

"A train is coming through in about two minutes and there will be a Richmond train following it. So sorry for your delay," the Bay Fair BART station agent announced at around 7 a.m.

According to the San Francisco BART Alerts Twitter, trains have been around 10 to 20 minutes late since the crash occurred.

Commuters were both relieved and frustrated. "Electronics are electronics, it stinks. This is my only transportation to get to work because there's no parking where I work, so this would have cost me $50 for parking today if I had to drive in," a disgruntled Bay Area resident told KCBS Radio.

This isn't the first time a BART computer problem has completely shut down. The rapid transit still relies on a control system built in the 1970s.

