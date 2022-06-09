ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin football offers four-star 2024 QB Dante Reno

By Wade Flavion
 5 days ago
On Wednesday afternoon, the Wisconsin Badgers offered four-star 2024 quarterback Dante Reno per an announcement on Twitter.

The Fiskdale, Mass., native racked up over 2,507 passing yards and 27 total touchdowns in his sophomore season for The Loomis Chaffee School. Reno is currently ranked as the No. 16 QB in the country, and he holds offers from multiple schools including South Carolina, Iowa, Purdue and Minnesota per 247Sports.

The four-star recruit was slated to go to the South Carolina Gamecocks with three crystal ball predictions from 247Sports, but the Badgers have some time to maybe sway him away from the SEC.

