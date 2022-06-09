ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Six hospitalised after tourist helicopter crashes in Hawaiian lava field

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yuWpo_0g5bzkNX00

A tourist helicopter carrying six people crashed into a Hawaiian lava field, leaving two passengers in critical condition.

On Wednesday, five passengers chartered a tour with Paradise Helicopters to explore the Big Island . The helicopter reportedly crashed just before 5.30pm while flying over Kau, the Big Island's southernmost district.

Emergency responders rushed to the lava fields where the helicopter crashed and began recovery efforts. Two of the passengers were found to be in critical condition. Initial reports from the crash suggested that all six of the helicopter's occupants were taken to nearby hospitals.

First responders could not access the crash site using ground vehicles, forcing them to use a helicopter to shuttle the injured to waiting ambulances.

According to officials, the pilot was trapped in the wreckage and rescuers had to dig through the twisted metal to conduct an extraction.

According to Hawaii News Now , one of the passengers who was seriously injured in the crash was a 19-year-old woman. She was airlifted from the scene to the Kona Community Hospital.

Among the rest of the passengers were two other teenage girls, a 23-year-old man, a 48-year-old man, and a 54-year-old man.

It is unclear based on initial reports what went wrong during the flight to bring the helicopter down. Paradise Helicopters said it is cooperating with law enforcement to get to the bottom of the crash.

“The care of our passengers, crew members and their families is our highest priority,” Calvin Dorn, of K&S Helicopters, said. K&S operates Paradise Helicopters.

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

Comments / 3

Related
KRQE News 13

Marine killed in flight training crash had New Mexico roots

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Valencia County native is among the five Marines killed in a flight training crash. Lance Corporal Evan Strickland was part of a five-man crew on an aircraft flying in California on Wednesday. Details are limited on what caused the crash and Marine officials are currently calling it a “mishap.”Strickland, who was […]
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
FOX2Now

Missouri teen dies after falling from pickup truck

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. James, Missouri teenager died after falling out of a pickup truck while joyriding Sunday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident took place just after 10 p.m. on County Road 2250, approximately two miles west of St. James. A 2002...
SAINT JAMES, MO
bigislandnow.com

Defense Files Examination of Fitness for Kona Man Accused of Murdering Houseless Men

Defense counsel for a Kona man accused of murdering two houseless men and assaulting two other houseless individuals in Hilo filed motion to suspend the preliminary hearing for mental evaluation. Twenty-four-year-old Chito Asuncion was charged with first-degree murder, which applies when an individual murders more than one person; two counts...
HILO, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Accidents
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
Hawaii State
Hawaii Cars
The Associated Press

Alaska firefighters battling blaze near 9 structures

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Firefighters on Tuesday were working to contain wildfires that started west of Talkeetna, including one that was near nine structures. The biggest of the three fires was named the Kichatna Fire and was about 0.06 square miles (0.01 square kilometers), said Alaska Division of Forestry spokesperson Sam Harrel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaiian#Lava Field#Traffic Accident#Paradise Helicopters
KXLY

Local rivers flooding with more rain expected

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Palouse and Pend Oreille Rivers are currently flooding, and more rain is on the way. Flood warnings are currently in effect for Whitman, Latah, Pend Oreille and Bonner counties, including Potlach and Albeni Falls. Spokane’s National Weather Service reminded drivers to not drive through flooded...
SPOKANE, WA
Bring Me The News

Bicyclist killed in St. Paul light rail collision

A bicyclist was killed Wednesday in a collision with the Green Line light rail in St. Paul, according to Metro Transit Police. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. just east of Highway 280 on University Avenue at the Raymond Avenue Station. Police say investigators are still working to determine what...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Big Country News

Drought conditions in the Inland Northwest improve as wet weather remains

SPOKANE — Eastern Washington has no areas in a “severe drought” for the first time since March 2020, according to the latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor. Eastern Washington has had a lot of rain over the past week due to strong plumes of moisture from the subtropics, which is unusual for this time of year, said Valerie Thaler, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Spokane.
SPOKANE, WA
Chronicle

Washington Redoubling Detection Efforts for Deadly Neurological Disease Found in Deer, Elk

Washington wildlife managers are increasing how often they will be testing for a deadly neurological disease found in deer and elk. Starting on July 1, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will be accepting and testing for chronic wasting disease from deer and elk throughout Northeast Washington (Region 1). At the same time, WDFW has also started collecting and testing samples from road-killed animals that are being salvaged under the state's road kill salvage law.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pierce County deputy on the run since being charged with felony arrested in California

A Pierce County sheriff’s deputy charged with a felony in May for trashing his family home was arrested last week in California and fired by the department Wednesday. Michael A. Phipps, 49, is suspected of causing at least $50,000 in damage to his and his wife’s Eatonville home in May, according to court documents. He faces a charge of first-degree malicious mischief, a class B felony. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest last month.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
104.3 WOW Country

We Had No Idea This Was Hiding in Idaho’s Panhandle

Idaho is such an incredible and diverse state. The southern part and northern part are substantially different. In the lush forests of northern Idaho's panhandle is a remarkable sight to see. There is something in the midst that is worth a visit. A short and easy hike will lead you to something quite remarkable. One of Idaho's wonders, get ready to look up, way up.
IDAHO STATE
WCAX

Vermont man killed in New Hampshire crash

STEWARTSTOWN, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Stewartstown. Police say they responded to a one-car crash on Route 3 North in Day Brook just before 4 p.m. Wednesday. They say the driver, Levi Brooks, 24, of Beecher Falls, Vermont, was headed north when...
STEWARTSTOWN, NH
The Independent

The Independent

694K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy