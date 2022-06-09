ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, MO

Boy found in woods after missing for 48 hours

By Kyla Guilfoil
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b6VSb_0g5btCCr00

A 3-year-old Montana boy has been found after being reported missing for 48 hours.

The child, Ryker Webb, is healthy and in good spirits after his rescue on Sunday, police said.

A couple in the Bull Lake valley area heard a voice near their shed on Sunday and found Ryker inside, Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short told ABC News.

Short said that the couple had been visiting their cabin and hear a whimper from their nearby shed. When they entered, they found Ryker inside of a lawnmower bag.

Short believes that Ryker had taken cover inside the shed and slept within the lawnmower bag from the Friday eveing that had gone missing, under he was found on Sunday.

MORE: From surviving their parents' murder to being lost in the woods, how young children survive the worst

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Ryker disappeared on Friday afternoon after he had been seen playing with his family dog outside of his home near mile marker 18 of state Highway 56.

The office received a call on Friday at approximately 4:53 p.m. that Ryker had already been missing for more than two hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OqglG_0g5btCCr00
Lincoln County Sheriffs Office - PHOTO: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office released a photo of Ryker Webb who was found in Troy, Mo.

The search began near the Bull Lake valley area. Authorities said ATVs, drones, dog teams and a boat were used to look for Ryker in the initial search.

Montana Air National Guard helicopters joined in on the search on Saturday. Flathead County and Spokane Police were also part of the rescue team, providing drones as well as additional dog teams.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that poor weather conditions made the search difficult. There were also severe thunderstorms in the area on the night that Skyler went missing.

Police sent a code red alert to residents on Saturday, asking that they search their properties and structures for Ryker.

MORE: Video Missing New York student

Deputies ultimately found Ryker just two miles from his home. He was hungry, thirsty and cold, police said. Authorities said the area where Ryker was found is inhabited by mountain lions and bears.

Short spoke to Ryker inside the shed before carrying him to the waiting ambulance.

“He was absolutely shocked and scared when I first made contact with him," Short told ABC News.

Ryker was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be OK, officials said.

Short said authorities are looking into why Ryker's parents waited two hours before reporting him as missing.

"We want to make sure we know the details of how he was able to walk away, and why it took so long for us to get the call about it," Short said.

He added that Child Protective Services also responded to the scene, and they and the police are looking into possible cases of negligence and endangerment within the family.

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

4-Year-Old Boy Survives For Two Days In The Harsh Montana Wilderness

A young Bear Grylls in the making. A 4-year-old boy has just been found after surviving two days in the Montana wilderness. According to the New York Post, 4-year-old Ryker Webb was found after a two-day search to try and locate him in the dense forests of Northwest Montana. Multiple agencies utilized ground crews, ATV teams, canine teams, drones, helicopters and a even boat unit to try and locate the kid, who went missing from his backyard near Troy, Montana. […] The post 4-Year-Old Boy Survives For Two Days In The Harsh Montana Wilderness first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Mail

Missing three-year-old Montana boy, who was found alive after two days in sub-zero temperatures, took cover in a shed and slept in a lawnmower bag for warmth after wandering 2.4 miles from his home

A missing three-year-old boy, who spent two days in the Montana wilderness in near-freezing temperatures, sought shelter in an empty log cabin and kept himself warm inside a lawnmower bag, he used as a sleeping bag. On Sunday night, little Ryker Webb was miraculously rescued. He was found in a...
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, MO
City
Lincoln, MO
State
Montana State
Troy, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
9NEWS

2 children reported missing in Colorado

THORNTON, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking the public to be on the lookout for two children who they say were taken by their father "in violation of current court orders." Investigators said the two children, Elizabeth "Ellie" Rensch and Gabriel Rensch Jr., were last seen...
THORNTON, CO
Tampa Bay Times

Largo man missing three limbs when found in gator-infested lake, police say

LARGO — The body of Sean McGuinness, 47, was missing three limbs when he was found in an alligator-infested lake on May 31, according to Largo police. “When Sean McGuinness was recovered last week, he was observed to be missing three limbs,” said Largo Police Department spokesperson Megan Santo. “The sergeant expects the final report from the Medical Examiner to be released approximately two months after the incident date.”
LARGO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder
The Independent

California man found dead in Death Valley National Park almost three weeks after sending final text to family

A California man has been found dead in Death Valley National Park almost three weeks after he sent a final text message to his family.The body of John McCarry was discovered on Wednesday in a remote area of the park around a quarter of a mile from where officials located his abandoned car, according to the National Park Service.A search had been underway to find the missing 69-year-old after he last spoke to a family member on 15 May, when he sent a text message from Olancha, California, to say he was heading to Death Valley National Park.Mr McCarry, from...
The Independent

Tulsa gunman’s ex-wife called 911 half an hour after hospital shooting began, police say

The ex-wife of the Tulsa gunman who killed five people, including himself, on a hospital campus in Oklahoma this week made a call to 911 approximately half an hour after the mass shooting began, according to local authorities.Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin told Tahlequah Daily News that his department received a call from the neighbouring Cherokee County Sheriff’s offce at 5.24pm, about 30 minutes after alleged shooter Michael Louis had entered the second floor of the Natalie Medical Building and killed two doctors, a receptionist and a patient of the facility. “This would have been a half hour after...
The Independent

Police release computer-aged composite of boy who vanished from school science fair 12 years ago

Oregon police have released a new age-processed photo of a young boy who disappeared over a decade ago from a school science fair as the search enters its 12th year.The Multnomah County sheriff’s office released the photo on Saturday, marking the anniversary of the disappearance of Kyron Horman, who was seven at the time.Horman was reported missing on 4 June 2010 after attending a science fair at Skyline Elementary School in Portland, Oregon. The case sparked the largest criminal investigation in Oregon’s history with local and state police, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) searching for him...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
OutThere Colorado

Tree falls on man in Colorado, killing him

A recent death in Mesa County may serve as a reminder to proceed with caution when it comes to conducting yard work during windy days. According to a representative from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, an individual was killed when a tree landed on them last Wednesday. This accident occurred on a windy day while the person was cutting down a tree. While the wind may have been a factor, it was not determined to be the sole cause of the accident. ...
MESA COUNTY, CO
TheDailyBeast

Woman Who Torched Wyoming Abortion Clinic Caught on Video

Police in Casper, Wyoming, have released video of a woman who set fire to an abortion clinic last month in hopes of learning the arsonist’s identity. A masked intruder in a hoodie is seen holding what appears to be a red gas can as she creeps through the building. Fortunately, an onlooker spotted the trespasser running away from the clinic and called 911, and the fire was quickly extinguished. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the suspect.
CASPER, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Star Valley man killed in ATV wreck

A Star Valley man was killed in an ATV accident southeast of Afton, Wyoming Wednesday. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office, about 10:30 am the Caribou County Sheriff was given notification from the Lincoln County, Wyoming Sheriff of an ATV accident that had occurred approximately 9.5 miles west of the state line.
AFTON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson woman fined and banned for lying about missing hiker

A former Jackson, Wyoming woman has been banned from Grand Teton National Park for a period of five years and was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $17,600. 40-year-old Heather Mycoskie knowingly provided false information in the search for missing hiker Cian McLaughlin last year. Mycoskie told investigators the missing man was hiking on the south side of the Bradley-Taggart Moraine in Grand Teton National Park, and was headed south towards Taggart Lake where he planned to jump off his favorite rock into the water.
JACKSON, WY
ABC News

ABC News

694K+
Followers
159K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy