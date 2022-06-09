ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Waukesha School District teachers retire, resign after discrimination towards LGBTQ and BIPOC communities

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — An exodus of teachers in the Waukesha School District — some pointing to the way those in the LGBTQ and BIPOC communities have been treated as a reason why they’re going. One by one, the teachers addressed the school board Wednesday night,...

abc17news.com

Comments / 3

Dan
5d ago

Sorry but alternative life styles are not part of a school's curriculum. That is best left to the parents. Theachers were hired to teach English, Math, History and the Sciences, Chemistry, Biology and Physics.

Reply
5
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Teachers say goodbye to school closing for good

MENASHA, Wis. — Mike Boutin spent the week packing up his classroom like he does at the end of every school year. This time, with the knowledge he won’t unpack in the same building ever again. Boutin taught fifth grade this year at Nicolet Elementary in Menasha. The...
wuwm.com

New report finds Wisconsin veterans home in Union Grove as one of the most troubled in the country

A state-run veterans home in Union Grove is Wisconsin’s most troubled veterans assisted living facility. According to a recent Milwaukee Journal Sentinel investigation, the Union Grove facility has received over 50 citations and racked up over $200,000 in fines. As a result, veterans living under their care are frustrated, and their families are scared about what may happen to their loved ones.
UNION GROVE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha teacher resignations, retirements: Parent concern grows

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The school year is wrapping up, but many teachers in Waukesha will not be back next fall. Now, some parents are worried about the dozens of resignations. With children in Waukesha elementary, middle, and high schools, Becky Gilligan knows how important education is at every level. "Teaching...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin#Lgbtqia#Retirement Age#Signage#Education#Racism#Waukesha School District#Bipoc#The School Board
Greater Milwaukee Today

Michels leads candidates for governor in Waukesha county GOP straw poll

WAUKESHA — Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels won the most votes in the first Republican Party of Waukesha County straw poll on the topic last weekend, by a comfortable margin. Attendees at Maxwell Street Days in Mukwonago were asked their choice for governor between Michels, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch,...
wizmnews.com

A former Supreme Court justice should not have to be reminded how to behave in court

One would assume that a former Supreme Court justice would be familiar with and follow basic rules of courtroom etiquette. Not so, apparently, with Michael Gableman. The former Wisconsin Supreme Court judge who is leading the so-called investigation into the 2020 election has been found in contempt of court after refusing to release public documents related to his investigation. Not only did he refuse to provide the records requested, he refused to answer questions, and went on a bombastic and bullying tirade against the judge hearing his case. He accused the judge of being an advocate, saying he has “abandoned his role as a neutral magistrate.” That prompted the judge to tersely remind the former Supreme Court justice how a witness is expected to act in a court of law. Such a reminder should not be necessary. But it seems par for the course. Gableman has been bullying his way through this sham investigation, threatening city staff, election workers and mayors of Green Bay, Racine and Madison be thrown in jail if they refuse to comply with the subpoenas he issued as part of his case. His investigation has come up with no valid evidence of voter fraud despite being long overdue and over budget. Taxpayers have already spent in excess of $900,000 on this partisan attempt to undermine our democracy. Now Gableman is facing possible fines of $2000 per day for being in contempt. That money should come out of his own pocket. Wisconsin taxpayers have spent enough on this embarrassment.
WISCONSIN STATE
foodmanufacturing.com

Grain Shipping Workers' Union President Sentenced for Embezzlement

MILWAUKEE – A federal judge has sentenced the former president of the International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1295 – a dockworkers’ union known as the Milwaukee Grain Trimmers – to home confinement of 240 consecutive days, two years of probation, ordered to pay a $200 special assessment and $219,000 in restitution to the union and its employee benefit plan.
MILWAUKEE, WI
showmeprogress.com

March for Our Lives – Madison, Wisconsin – June 11, 2022

I can’t believe we still have to protest our nation doing absolutely nothing about gun violence. Several hundred showed up at the Wisconsin capitol building yesterday afternoon to demonstrate against gun violence and our cultural inaction in addressing it – as one of several hundred such March for Our Lives events scheduled across the country.
MADISON, WI
wuwm.com

Wisconsin DOT to hold more meetings this week about East-West Freeway, as neighbors concerns remain

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding two more public meetings this week on the possible re-do of I-94 between 16th and 70th streets in Milwaukee. The reconstruction proposal continues to be a hot topic with critics who insist the DOT can get the job done by making repairs and adjustments to the existing six lanes of traffic and not narrowing lanes or road shoulders to add a driving lane each way. The Coalition for More Responsible Transportation, made up of neighborhood, religious and environmental groups, also wants only a scaled-down re-do of the Stadium Interchange near American Family Field.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fire department, village board dispute may cancel Stockbridge picnic

STOCKBRIDGE, Wis. (WBAY) - The future of a popular community picnic in Stockbridge was the focus of a meeting Monday night. Last week, the fire department posted on social media that the event would be canceled because of a dispute with the village board. Firefighters say they had an agreement to run the park, but the village wants a certified survey map done before the property can change hands.
STOCKBRIDGE, WI
wuwm.com

Groups work to remove contaminated sediment from Milwaukee estuary, aim to engage public

If you happen to have time later today Monday, and would like to pop down to Milwaukee’s port, you can participate in a unique tour. Organizations concerned about contaminants that have long muddied Milwaukee's rivers and harbor will share plans for the sediment's removal. It's part of a massive initiative to clean up what the EPA calls an "area of concern." The sediment won't be traveling far as it will be secure in a new, sealed storage facility off the shore of Lake Michigan.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Inverse

An iconic American endangered species is at the heart of a political war in Wisconsin

Maybe it was the heat that afternoon in Madison, or maybe it was sheer exhaustion as the meeting approached its sixth hour. Either way, tempers were flaring. The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board, a politically appointed body that advises the state’s natural resources agency, met on Aug. 11, 2021, to debate a seemingly narrow question: How many wolves should hunters be allowed to kill during the upcoming hunting season?
WISCONSIN STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Multiple people including a child missing after falling into drainage ditch in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Multiple people are missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Wisconsin on Monday evening. WTMJ said that the Milwaukee Police Department, along with the Milwaukee Fire Department, are searching for a child and two adults who were swept away in a drainage ditch around 6:30 p.m. Monday. There was a strong current following heavy storms in the area.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy