Private home in Tijuana seized after police find underground tunnel running to San Diego

Sheriff deputies were in pursuit of the pick-up truck that had license plates on it from a different vehicle. The pursuit started on the eastern portion of Otay Mesa and made it to the western area. The Sheriff's Deputies called off the Pursuit when the driver started to drive erratically and crashed into a Telsa at Palm Ave and Dennery. The suspect driver then went west and when they came to Beyer Blvd., they ran the "red" light and hit a family in their vehicle as they were crossing Palm Ave. The suspect then ran away. There were two minor injuries. The suspect is known to the Police. the truck is reported stolen.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO