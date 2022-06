Gov. Kevin Stitt is called lawmakers back for another special session this week to provide “real tax relief” to Oklahomans. What “real tax relief to Oklahomans" will look like is anybody's guess, according to Senator Julie Daniels, Representative Judd Strom and Representative Wendi Stearman as they appeared Tuesday at the Greater Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Legislative Forum at the Commuity Center in Bartlesville.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 7 HOURS AGO